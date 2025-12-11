EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Impossible to Overcome' Issue That Led Liam Neeson to End His Fling With Pamela Anderson
Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Liam Neeson ended his brief romance with Pamela Anderson after what sources tell RadarOnline.com was an "impossible to overcome" barrier rooted in his long-standing grief over the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson.
The pair was romantically linked earlier this year after starring together in The Naked Gun, with Anderson, 58, confirming their relationship lasted for a "short while" after filming on the comedy reboot wrapped.
Grief: The Unbroken Barrier
The former Baywatch pin-up said about her fling with grizzled 73-year-old Neeson: "If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming."
The pair is said to have shared an "intimate week" together at Neeson's New York home, with Anderson noting: "I had my own room. Our assistants both came – even family stopped by."
The romance was short-lived, however, with the couple ultimately choosing to "work on other films" rather than continue their relationship.
But friends of Neeson now tell us the actor's enduring grief over the 2009 ski accident death of Natasha Richardson, who was 45 when she suffered a traumatic head injury while skiing in Quebec, played a major role in the split.
A source close to the Schindler's List star said: "Liam still struggles every day with losing Natasha. He's never really gotten over it, and that shadow makes it impossible for him to fully commit to anyone else, no matter how much he cares."
The insider added: "The accident was devastating. She fell during a lesson on a beginner slope, and though she seemed okay at first, her injury was catastrophic.
"Liam's grief has shaped everything in his personal life since then."
An Unescapable Weight
Neeson and Anderson briefly reunited during The Naked Gun promotional tour this summer, but their connection remained constrained by Neeson's emotional barriers, according to sources.
Another insider explained: "Liam thought Pamela was wonderful company, fun and warm, but Liam carries a weight that's just part of him now. He adores her, but he can't escape the pain of his past."
Anderson has been candid about the relationship and her admiration for Neeson.
She added: "We were having fun – a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film. I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh that's a publicity stunt.'
"I'm like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'
"I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."
Muffins and Mutual Awe
On set, Anderson said she had been nervous about meeting Neeson, but quickly impressed him with her thoughtful gestures.
During a SiriusXM Town Hall event in New York City, she recalled: "(I was) nervous to meet (Liam), of course, and you're always nervous the first day on the set... I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins and kept me busy.
"Kept me outta trouble... it's a very special (muffin) recipe. It's very good for you. Let's just say that."
Neeson, meanwhile, described his initial impression of Anderson as awe-inspiring.
He said: "Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking, 'Wow, she is gorgeous,' but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her.
"I don't want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?"
A Grateful Friendship
Despite their brief romantic connection, those close to the pair say their friendship remains strong.
A source noted: "They genuinely enjoy each other's company, and even though it didn't work out romantically, they're both grateful for the time they shared and the laughter they brought to each other's lives.
"But the brevity of their relationship highlights the lasting impact of grief on Liam's personal life – and acts as a reminder that some wounds, however tenderly approached, remain difficult to heal."