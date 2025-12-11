EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Impossible to Overcome' Issue That Led Liam Neeson to End His Fling With Pamela Anderson

The former Baywatch pin-up said about her fling with grizzled 73-year-old Neeson: "If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming."

The pair is said to have shared an "intimate week" together at Neeson's New York home, with Anderson noting: "I had my own room. Our assistants both came – even family stopped by."

The romance was short-lived, however, with the couple ultimately choosing to "work on other films" rather than continue their relationship.

But friends of Neeson now tell us the actor's enduring grief over the 2009 ski accident death of Natasha Richardson, who was 45 when she suffered a traumatic head injury while skiing in Quebec, played a major role in the split.

A source close to the Schindler's List star said: "Liam still struggles every day with losing Natasha. He's never really gotten over it, and that shadow makes it impossible for him to fully commit to anyone else, no matter how much he cares."

The insider added: "The accident was devastating. She fell during a lesson on a beginner slope, and though she seemed okay at first, her injury was catastrophic.

"Liam's grief has shaped everything in his personal life since then."