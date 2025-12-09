Pamela Anderson Shares Details from Her 'Intimate Week' With Co-Star Liam Neeson as Romance Rumors Swirled — and How He Even Called Her The 'Future Mrs. Neeson'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson is opening up for the first time about the intimate dating details from her "short" romance with her The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Baywatch babe, 58, and Neeson, 73, were accused of putting on a "showmance" to promote the movie with their loved-up red-carpet appearances in June. Still, Anderson swears they shared an "intimate week" after production wrapped the year prior.
'Romantically Involved'
"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," Anderson revealed in a new interview.
The duo spent their magical week together at Neeson's upstate New York home, where he hosted the Canadian beauty like a lady.
"I had my own room," Anderson said of their sleeping arrangements. The duo wasn't on their own, as "Our assistants both came. Even family stopped by."
'Future Mrs. Neeson'
Anderson shared the two had an intimate dinner, where she received a sweet hint of what it would be like to be the Taken star's fiancée.
She recalled how they "went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the 'future Mrs. Neeson.'"
Back at Neeson's home, the planting and gardening guru lent her talents to her co-star's property.
"I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint…I was happy to help, and he appreciated it," she said of her green thumb assistance.
'Romantic Lost Week'
Their "romantic lost week" of domestic bliss at Neeson's home included the bathrobe-clad hunk charging away a bear from their window over breakfast.
However, their whirlwind liaison after filming the box-office hit was short-lived, as real life intruded with their busy schedules, tearing the would-be lovebirds apart.
"We went our separate ways to work on other films," Anderson shared about their brief romance.
Neeson came out to support his The Naked Gun co-star in August while she was performing at the prestigious Williamstown Theater Festival.
"He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me," she gushed. "I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives."
Anderson Does 'Not Do PR Stunts'
After filming wrapped in June 2024, Anderson and Neeson were reunited a year later to promote the film's release.
Despite their cuddly appearances, the duo's brief romance had turned into an adoring friendship.
"We were having fun," Anderson said of their flirty promotional appearances."I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.' I’m like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'"
The Last Showgirl star dished, "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."
Anderson previously shot down speculation that she and Neeson had a fauxmance to generate publicity for their film.
"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," she said in September. "That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."