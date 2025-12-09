Pamela Anderson Shares Details from Her 'Intimate Week' With Co-Star Liam Neeson as Romance Rumors Swirled — and How He Even Called Her The 'Future Mrs. Neeson'

Their "romantic lost week" of domestic bliss at Neeson's home included the bathrobe-clad hunk charging away a bear from their window over breakfast.

However, their whirlwind liaison after filming the box-office hit was short-lived, as real life intruded with their busy schedules, tearing the would-be lovebirds apart.

"We went our separate ways to work on other films," Anderson shared about their brief romance.

Neeson came out to support his The Naked Gun co-star in August while she was performing at the prestigious Williamstown Theater Festival.

"He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me," she gushed. "I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives."