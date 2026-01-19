Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

NFL Risks Enraging Donald Trump AGAIN by Choosing MAGA-Hating Rockers to Perform at Super Bowl Alongside Bad Bunny

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The NFL risks enraging Donald Trump for a second time by signing up another music act with a huge dislike for him to perform at Super Bowl.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The NFL risks enraging Donald Trump for a second time by agreeing a deal for Green Day to perform at the Super Bowl.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rockers have been asked to play the opening ceremony, despite their well-known disdain for Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump To Explode Again?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has already hit out at Bad Bunny's controversial pick.

Article continues below advertisement

Their announcement comes four months after anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny was controversially unveiled as the half-time act for the end-of-season showpiece in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

The San Francisco-based band, led by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and also featuring Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, are set to usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field during their performance.

The NFL's latest musical choice is unlikely to go down well with Trump, who has been heavily criticized by Armstrong on several occasions in recent years.

Back in June, the Green Day frontman told the crowd at Download Festival in the U.K.: "Donald Trump in his administration is a fascist government. And it’s up to us to fight back."

Armstrong also got festival-goers to join him in calling Trump a "fat b-----d', while he has also led chants of "F--- Donald Trump" at other shows.

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA Critics

picture of Green Day
Source: MEGA

Green Day has previously dubbed Trump a 'fat b-----d'.

Article continues below advertisement

In their famous American Idiot song, he has also tweaked the lyrics to say: "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda."

After receiving the honor of performing at Super Bowl LX, Armstrong said: "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!

"We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Bad Bunny's unveiling as the halftime act had already sparked outrage amongst MAGA commentators, who have threatened to boycott it due to his public criticism of Trump's immigration policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Fuming At Bad Bunny Signing

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Trump branded the Bad Bunny Super Bowl announcement as 'absolutely ridiculous.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Eric Swalwell

California Governor Hopeful Eric Swalwell Accused of Living in DC Mansion — Lawsuit Claims He Doesn’t Actually Reside in the Golden State

image of Timothy Busfield

'I'm Going to Fight It': Timothy Busfield Denies Child Abuse Claims Calling Allegations 'All Lies'

Article continues below advertisement

The Puerto Rican artist, who recently refused to tour in the U.S. over concerns that his fans would be targeted by ICE agents, also performs the majority of his songs in Spanish.

Trump condemned the decision back in October, saying about Bad Bunny's upcoming halftime show: "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."

He also added: "I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice of Bad Bunny while addressing the backlash the decision caused.

He said: "It's carefully thought through.

"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The NFL have tried to defend Bad Bunny's half-time show signing amid backlash.

"It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.

"We're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment.

"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since the start of his second term as U.S. President, including the Ryder Cup, the US Open and the Club World Cup.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.