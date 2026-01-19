NFL Risks Enraging Donald Trump AGAIN by Choosing MAGA-Hating Rockers to Perform at Super Bowl Alongside Bad Bunny
Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET
The NFL risks enraging Donald Trump for a second time by agreeing a deal for Green Day to perform at the Super Bowl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rockers have been asked to play the opening ceremony, despite their well-known disdain for Trump.
Trump To Explode Again?
Their announcement comes four months after anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny was controversially unveiled as the half-time act for the end-of-season showpiece in Santa Clara, California on February 8.
The San Francisco-based band, led by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and also featuring Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, are set to usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field during their performance.
The NFL's latest musical choice is unlikely to go down well with Trump, who has been heavily criticized by Armstrong on several occasions in recent years.
Back in June, the Green Day frontman told the crowd at Download Festival in the U.K.: "Donald Trump in his administration is a fascist government. And it’s up to us to fight back."
Armstrong also got festival-goers to join him in calling Trump a "fat b-----d', while he has also led chants of "F--- Donald Trump" at other shows.
MAGA Critics
In their famous American Idiot song, he has also tweaked the lyrics to say: "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda."
After receiving the honor of performing at Super Bowl LX, Armstrong said: "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!
"We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"
Bad Bunny's unveiling as the halftime act had already sparked outrage amongst MAGA commentators, who have threatened to boycott it due to his public criticism of Trump's immigration policies.
Fuming At Bad Bunny Signing
The Puerto Rican artist, who recently refused to tour in the U.S. over concerns that his fans would be targeted by ICE agents, also performs the majority of his songs in Spanish.
Trump condemned the decision back in October, saying about Bad Bunny's upcoming halftime show: "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."
He also added: "I think it's absolutely ridiculous."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice of Bad Bunny while addressing the backlash the decision caused.
He said: "It's carefully thought through.
"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism.
"It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.
"We're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment.
"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."
Trump has attended numerous sporting events since the start of his second term as U.S. President, including the Ryder Cup, the US Open and the Club World Cup.