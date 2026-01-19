NFL Risks Enraging Donald Trump AGAIN by Choosing MAGA-Hating Rockers to Perform at Super Bowl Alongside Bad Bunny

Their announcement comes four months after anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny was controversially unveiled as the half-time act for the end-of-season showpiece in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

The San Francisco-based band, led by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and also featuring Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, are set to usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field during their performance.

The NFL's latest musical choice is unlikely to go down well with Trump, who has been heavily criticized by Armstrong on several occasions in recent years.

Back in June, the Green Day frontman told the crowd at Download Festival in the U.K.: "Donald Trump in his administration is a fascist government. And it’s up to us to fight back."

Armstrong also got festival-goers to join him in calling Trump a "fat b-----d', while he has also led chants of "F--- Donald Trump" at other shows.