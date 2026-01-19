Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley's Achy Breaky Heart! How Beauty is 'Being Forced to Choose' Between Intimate Relationship With Her Son – and Billy Ray Cyrus

Liz Hurley has faced pressure as intimacy rumors spark conflict between her son and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Actress Elizabeth Hurley and super-close son Damian Hurley have been growing apart as she spends all her free time with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the beauty feels torn in two – forced to choose between her lover and her only child.

"Liz keeps saying this is just a rough patch, that these are growing pains and they'll get through it, but everyone can see how stressful this is for her," noted an insider.

Damian Struggles Sharing Mom’s Attention

Billy Ray Cyrus is 'to have taken the place of Damian Hurley as Elizabeth Hurley's constant companion.'
Damian, 23, a model and actor, is drop-dead good-looking like his stunning Austin Powers star mom, who became preggers with him during a brief 2001 affair with the late, tragic movie mogul Steve Bing.

A big spender, Bing inherited a whopping $600million, but was worth a mere $300,000 when he leaped to his death at age 55 from the 27th floor of his high-rise L.A. condo in 2020.

Since then, Damian has been the apple of his mom's eye until her love-in with Cyrus.

"Liz and Damian are so close and used to spending so much time together, he has been her plus one forever, and now Billy Ray is taking that spot," shared the insider. "Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray."

Damian And Billy Ray Clash

Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Cyrus.
Although Damian attempted to shut down talk of a family rift in an Instagram post November 19, writing: "For the record: I adore Billy Ray Cyrus and think he's one of the sweetest men I've ever met. I love seeing my mom so happy," a source said the problem remains the youth and the country crooner are " like oil and water. Damian is very into the high fashion world and the London society scene – he couldn't be more posh. And Billy Ray is pure country."

Early Bond Quickly Fell Apart

Steve Bing's death left son Damian solely in Elizabeth's care.
Ironically, the ill-matched pair seemed to hit it off at first.

"When she first introduced them, they added each other on Instagram and were messaging. They went on a shopping spree for cowboy boots and hats and Billy Ray even gave Damian a bunch of designer pieces from his own closet. But after Damian's last visit to Nashville, he refused to come back," the source said.

"Liz is running herself ragged trying to reassure Billy Ray on one side and coax Damian on the other. It's exhausting. But she won't give up – these are the two men she loves most."

