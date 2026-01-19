EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley's Achy Breaky Heart! How Beauty is 'Being Forced to Choose' Between Intimate Relationship With Her Son – and Billy Ray Cyrus

Damian, 23, a model and actor, is drop-dead good-looking like his stunning Austin Powers star mom, who became preggers with him during a brief 2001 affair with the late, tragic movie mogul Steve Bing.

A big spender, Bing inherited a whopping $600million, but was worth a mere $300,000 when he leaped to his death at age 55 from the 27th floor of his high-rise L.A. condo in 2020.

Since then, Damian has been the apple of his mom's eye until her love-in with Cyrus.

"Liz and Damian are so close and used to spending so much time together, he has been her plus one forever, and now Billy Ray is taking that spot," shared the insider. "Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray."