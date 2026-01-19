EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase 'Begging For Sympathy' After He's Branded Hollywood's Most Hated Comic
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Saturday Night Live icon Chevy Chase is hurt he wasn't included in SNL50: The Anniversary Special, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It was kind of upsetting actually," Chase revealed in the CNN Films documentary I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not. "I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all the other actors. When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there. I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?
Legendary Cast Member Feels Overlooked
"Why was Bill Murray [on the Weekend Update segment] and why was I not? I don't have an answer for that."
The 82-year-old funnyman, who was one of the original cast members of the long-running late-night show, was also the first person to anchor Weekend Update. The show's first breakout star, he left in the middle of the second season to pursue a movie career.
But he returned to guest-host eight times between 1978 and 1997 and made numerous other guest appearances.
And though he attended the taping of SNL50: The Anniversary Special, he wasn't asked to perform.
He said he texted SNL creator Lorne Michaels to ask why he was excluded, but then "took back" his complaint, telling his former boss it was silly.
"I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back," Chase admitted.
"I said, ‘Okay, I take it back, silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake. They should've had me on that stage. It hurt."