Drake in Shock Romance with OnlyFans model Lily Phillips: Singer Wooed 'Orgy Queen' By Hiring Out 'Entire Restaurant' for Date with Adult Star
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:49 a.m. ET
Superstar singer Drake enjoyed a secret romance with OnlyFans’ model Lily Phillips, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian singer, 39, slipped into the X-rated performer’s Instagram DMs and invited her out for dinner after one of his concerns in Birmingham, England, last year.
Slipped Into Phillips' DMs
And in a bid to woo Phillips, the Hotline Bling hitmaker hired out an entire Italian restaurant so the pair could dine alone.
A source close to the singer told The Sun: "Drake first met Lily at a party, when they were introduced by mutual friends, and he was completely struck by her.
"He was asking her lots of questions about herself and really showed an interest in her.
"He's a global megastar, so Lily was quite taken aback and she couldn’t believe how nice he was.
"He really wanted to make sure she had a great time.
"Then he slid into her Instagram DMs to invite her to his gig at the Utilita Arena in his special VIP area.
On A Mission To Impress
"After the gig, he surprised her by hiring out an entire Italian restaurant so he could wine and dine her.
"He went all out to impress her and it was really romantic.
"They went back to his hotel to continue the party, and have continued texting each other since."
Phillips, 24, makes over $1million a month from her OnlyFans thanks to her outrageous X-rated stunts.
Last year, she claimed to have slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours, surpassing her OnlyFans' rival Bonnie Blue's record.
Phillips has previously revealed concerns her raunchy job makes it difficult to date and feared she may never get married.
Dating Issues
She said: "There are days when I’m sat here on a Sunday, my friends have all got boyfriends, and I see a comment, and people are like, 'No one is ever going to marry you' or something like that.
"And that can definitely make me feel a little bit like, oh god. Have I chosen the wrong career?"
However, Lily argued that she "totally loves" her job so won't quit the adult industry, and believes there must be someone out there for her.
"Yeah, I talk about this a lot with my parents. Because I guess that’s one thing they worry about is like, 'Will you ever find a boyfriend.'
"But you know, there's so many guys in the world, I think you know one poor b------’s got to marry me. I think it's either going to be someone from the industry or someone who is into lending me out.
Speaking in November, Phillips claimed she's open to settling down with a woman.
She said: "I think now, in the year 2025, it's not that much different to dating straight people."
She continued: "I think around bisexuality, people are more open these days. I've never felt any judgment from that, so to me, it's just like dating boys."
Meanwhile, Drake been linked to numerous high profile women since finding fame, including Rihanna, Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez.
Drake fathered his only child, a son called Adonis, with French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux in 2017.