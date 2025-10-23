'She Needs to be Stopped!': OnlyFans' Star Lily Phillips' Latest X-Rated Stunt Fuels Fresh Controversy As She Flags Down 'Lonely' Truck Drivers for Sex
Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
OnlyFans' star Lily Phillips has sparked fresh controversy courtesy of her latest X-rated sex stunt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult star, 24, headed to a gas station in a bid to sleep with "lonely" truck drivers for a new debauched video.
'Skip The Service Station, Service Me Instead'
She was filmed standing by the roadside advertising for truck drivers to join her, saying: "I'm at the A1 truck stop looking for looking for some very lonely truck drivers."
Phillips then posted more videos of her holding up signs for people to get involved.
"Horny truck driver wanted," read one. Another said, "Skip the service station, service me instead."
The account that posted the videos added, "No way Lily Phillips is looking for truck drivers to bang." In another post, it read, "Someone needs to stop Lily Phillips."
Fueling Outrage At Gas Station
Phillips later posted a behind-the-scenes video from the aftermath of her stunt from inside a car, saying, "Can you guess what I've just finished doing? Leaving set now. Evidently."
The British porn star is continuing her mission to perform X-rated stunts despite concerns over her safety.
She recently revealed a stranger she met in a pub turned up at her home at 12:30 am. Phillips described the "strange and dangerous" late-night encounter during a podcast chat.
She explained: "I had someone knock at my door at 12.30 last night. I texted my brother about it: 'He was like, oh my God, please be careful.'
"I had met this person in the pub and then, that night, he comes knocking at my door. He had driven to my house. I could see him through my Ring doorbell: he kept saying he just wanted to say hello."
Increased Safety Concerns
Chaos On Set: 'Outer Banks' Director Jonas Pate Accused of 'Shaking and Screaming at a Female Production Assistant' Causing Leading Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline to Intervene
Phillips said this isn't the first time strangers have shown up at her door, which has become a source of concern for her family.
She revealed that her brother has suggested she publicly name the man on social media to deter others, telling her it would "put the message out there" and stop people from coming to her house.
"My brother wanted me to blast him on social media," Phillips said. "He thought it would stop people from doing it. Putting the message out there: please do not come to my door.
"Most of my interactions are positive. But I guess I am becoming more wary of people, what their intentions are."
The X-rated star continued: "I had younger people turn up to my door before. Like a group of them, but that was during the daytime. This is the issue with living in a village.
"Those younger people just wanted to say hello and have a picture. Whereas something at like 12:30 at night is a little bit stranger and more dangerous. Maybe I just need to be a bit more careful."
Phillips found fame after a series of extreme sexual stunts, including sleeping with 101 men in a day.
She recently appeared in a documentary, which showed her parents' distressed reaction to her career, with her father saying he would "do anything" to get her to quit.
Phillips told how she understands why her parents struggle with her career choice.
"I know as a parent, you first thought when you birth a child isn't – I want my baby to be a porn star," she admitted. "It's very understandable that they don't want that for me. They still view me as their little baby.
"They don't understand that I am a fully grown woman. I never talk about how much I love sex with them."
"They'll never fully understand why I do it," she added.