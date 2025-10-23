EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton Shut Down Talk of Her Brief Split From Prince William With Three 'Ice Queen' Words

When Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, was once asked about her brief split from Prince William, she delivered a response so calm and clipped it has since become the stuff of royal folklore.

RadarOnline.com can reveal with just three words – "Really, it's fine" – Kate is said to have frozen the conversation about the topic, showing the kind of composure that has come to define her public role and her future as a queen.

The exchange, described by a royal expert, took place in 2007 during Kate's brief separation from William, then her long-term boyfriend.