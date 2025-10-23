Chaos On Set: 'Outer Banks' Director Jonas Pate Accused of 'Shaking and Screaming at a Female Production Assistant' Causing Leading Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline to Intervene

The popular series was filming in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and "tensions were high" on the set before the terrifying confrontation, according to on-set sources.

Pate, 55, "was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay," according to an insider.

Hunky star Chase Stokes jumped in to separate his boss from the assistant, while co-star Madelyn Cline tried to help defuse the fracas, according to on-set sources.