Chaos On Set: 'Outer Banks' Director Jonas Pate Accused of 'Shaking and Screaming at a Female Production Assistant' Causing Leading Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline to Intervene
Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Tempers flared on the set of Netflix's Outer Banks when the show's executive producer allegedly flew off the handle and got physical with a female production assistant in a dramatic meltdown witnessed by other cast members, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
E.P., co-creator and director Jonas Pate, is accused of grabbing the P.A. by the shoulders and shaking her while shouting in her face.
Crossing 'a Line'
The popular series was filming in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and "tensions were high" on the set before the terrifying confrontation, according to on-set sources.
Pate, 55, "was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay," according to an insider.
Hunky star Chase Stokes jumped in to separate his boss from the assistant, while co-star Madelyn Cline tried to help defuse the fracas, according to on-set sources.
Apparently, Pate's treatment of the underlying was not out of the ordinary, as several production sources said it was not "unusual behavior" from Pate.
"It's about time that it's made public," an insider huffed about the show boss's conduct with his staff.
The series is currently shooting its fifth and final season.
Highly Involved
Pate has been the mastermind behind the young adult series from the beginning and continues to serve as showrunner. He co-created the series with his twin brother, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.
He's directed 24 of the show's 40 episodes, spanning four seasons of 10 episodes each.
The Hollywood creative has a solid relationship with Netflix, as Jonas created, produced, and directed his latest project, the musical teen drama The Runarounds, with the streaming service. That series dropped on Netflix on September 1.
When announcing the show's final season, the Pate brothers and Burke told fans that from the show's inception, they "imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship."
"It seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are," they added.
Show Romances
The series about two groups of teens searching for mysterious lost treasure has generated more headlines off-screen for its young stars.
Stokes, 33, and Cline, 27, began dating in 2020, breaking up a year later, just before Season 3's production began filming.
"We always said that the job remains untouched," she shared following their split. "Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job. And while that's not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I'm really appreciative of that."
Stokes moved on to a highly publicized relationship with country star Kelsea Ballerini in January 2023. The pair called it quits in September, with the announcement coming just days after the actor shared an adoring birthday post about the Peter Pan singer.
Original Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow began dating Jonas' assistant, Elaine Siemek, in 2020. While his character, JJ Maybank, was killed off in the Season 4 finale, the duo is still going romantically today.