Lily Phillips Urged to 'Find God' After Displaying Huge Black Leather Bed and 'Tools' Ahead of Latest 'Sickening' Sex Stunt Involving 50 Men — Following Fake Pregnancy Scandal and Sex Disease Scare

Philips posed alongside Tiffany Goodtime, 35, also known online as Wisconsin Tiff, an adult star with 182,000 Instagram followers.

In the now viral-clip which has been shared on multiple social media platforms, Phillips, 24, filmed herself before her record-breaking challenge, as she said: "So today is the day of the big shoot.

"I've just had a shower and now I’m getting ready because I’ve got to go to the hairdresser. I'm getting a little blowout, all ready for it.

"I'm really excited. My assistant is there just trying to sort out all the forms, get them all ready so we don't have to do much when we get there."