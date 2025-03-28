Lily Phillips Urged to 'Find God' After Displaying Huge Black Leather Bed and 'Tools' Ahead of Latest 'Sickening' Sex Stunt Involving 50 Men — Following Fake Pregnancy Scandal and Sex Disease Scare
Lily Philips has been urged to "find God" after her latest sex challenge involving 50 men.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the OnlyFans performer's "sickening stunt" took place on a black leather bed, as she bids to usurp rival Bonnie Blue as the world's most extreme X-rated star.
Philips posed alongside Tiffany Goodtime, 35, also known online as Wisconsin Tiff, an adult star with 182,000 Instagram followers.
In the now viral-clip which has been shared on multiple social media platforms, Phillips, 24, filmed herself before her record-breaking challenge, as she said: "So today is the day of the big shoot.
"I've just had a shower and now I’m getting ready because I’ve got to go to the hairdresser. I'm getting a little blowout, all ready for it.
"I'm really excited. My assistant is there just trying to sort out all the forms, get them all ready so we don't have to do much when we get there."
Moments later, the influencer showed off her hair and beamed: "I'm absolutely in love. Now I just need to do some make-up and obviously prepare ready for all these guys."
As she showed off a huge black leather bed, she gasped: "Oh my god look how big this bed is."
To this, Goodtime chimed in: "I've never met anyone as crazy as me."
In response, Phillips acknowledged: "There aren't many girls who would agree to this."
She gave her followers a look at the large queue of men and opened up on her preparation for the challenge, which is too graphic to name, as she explained: "All the guys are lining up.
"We're all really excited. They're looking hot and sexy.
"I can't stop eating sweets. I haven't eaten last night, I haven't eaten this morning, so I'm starving."
Phillips' clip, which was posted on both Instagram and TikTok, has clearly left many open-mouthed, as it has quickly racked up 534,000 views, 19,000 likes and 398 comments.
The Brit, who has banked over $2.5million and previously opened up on receiving death threats, then gave her followers an insight into the shocking aftermath of her challenge.
She confessed: "We are all done now."
Whilst numerous users branded her "disgusting," others thought her actions were "insane."
One person said: "Sickening…"
Another added: "Find God."
A third commented: "I'm not even your dad, and I'm disappointed."
Meanwhile, someone else simply penned: "That's INSANE…"
At the same time, one user slammed: "Madness and no self-respect."
But this isn't the first, and it certainly won't be the last time viewers are left gobsmacked by Phillips, who just last month claimed to be pregnant and posted a picture cradling her "bump."
Just days ago, Phillips, who is currently in Los Angeles, was caught in yet another fakery row as fans spotted an issue with her sick stunt.
Viewers blasted the creator as "fake" after her recent video showed her getting cozy with elderly men in a nursing home.
Not only did people slam her for "preying on the elderly," but they also accused her of "faking" her stunts.
In a TikTok video, Phillips claimed she found one of her oldest fans, Steve, 82, through Facebook, but eagle-eyed users claimed he looked identical to another adult film star.
One wrote: "He's also in the adult industry."