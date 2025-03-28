Your tip
Read the VERY Snooty Five-Word Slapdown Former Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter Used to Bulldoze Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle and Graydon Carter
Source: MEGA

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has taken another swipe at Meghan Markle, his second in a matter of days.

March 28 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has taken down Meghan Markle for a second time in a week with a snooty five-word dig.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 75-year-old made the comment in a new interview, just days after he said she was "adrift on reality".

prince william strip harry meghan sussex title
Source: NETFLIX

Carter compared Markle to the main character in 1913 tragicomedy The Custom of the Country.

The Air Mail founder was asked his thoughts about the Duchess, 43, in keeping with the theme of sharing "gut reactions to today's most pressing matters."

He replied: "The Undine Spragg of Montecito."

His reference alludes to the main character in The Custom of the Country, a tragicomedy by author Edith Wharton that was published in 1913.

The book tells the story of Spragg, a social climber who moves from the Midwest to New York to experience the high life.

Spragg then marries a man from Manhattan's high society, but she's never satisfied because of her greed and ambition.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The character Carter compared to Meghan is described as 'vain, spoiled, and selfish'.

On Goodreads, Spragg is described as "vain, spoiled, and selfish."

And this isn't the first time a writer has compared Meghan to that of Wharton's character.

In 2021, author Claire Messud juxtaposed Spragg to Meghan in a piece for The New York Times Style Magazine.

"It isn't hard to find contemporary examples of tenacious social climbing all around us, whether in Hollywood or Washington, D.C., or at the fancy dinner parties of New York, Palm Beach, Dallas or San Francisco," Messud wrote at the time.

meghan markle crisis talks netflix deal cookery show flop
Source: MEGA

Carter previously said the Duchess of Sussex was 'adrift on the facts and reality.'

She continued: "Consider the humbler or parochial origins of many a rich or powerful man's beautiful wife or girlfriend.

"For these women, marriage often works like a business, a carefully calculated investment in the future. But perhaps the present-day celebrity who most readily recalls Undine Spragg is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or Rachel Meghan Markle of Woodland Hills, Calif., as she once was."

The piece then goes on as a critical comparison of the two.

Carter's recent comments come just a few days after he talked about his time working with Meghan as she was the cover story of Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue.

He has admitted that he initially had "no idea" who Meghan was when one of his team suggested her for the cover, asking them initially: "Why should we do a story on her?"

His colleague swiftly replied: "Because she's going to marry Prince Harry."

prince william strip harry meghan sussex title
Source: MEGA

Carter said Princess Diana would have felt 'great sorrow' seeing Harry become estranged from brother Prince William.

But when a Vanity Fair reporter interviewed Meghan, she apparently snapped: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."

Carter said about the moment: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."

During the interview, the editor also commented on what the late Princess Diana may think of Prince Harry and Prince William's unfortunate rift.

Carter knew Princess Diana and had sat next to her at many dinners.

"I would think she would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father… ," Carter said.

"Anytime someone comes between siblings, that's a disaster, horrible for a family."

