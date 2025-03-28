Read the VERY Snooty Five-Word Slapdown Former Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter Used to Bulldoze Meghan Markle

The Air Mail founder was asked his thoughts about the Duchess, 43, in keeping with the theme of sharing "gut reactions to today's most pressing matters."

He replied: "The Undine Spragg of Montecito."

His reference alludes to the main character in The Custom of the Country, a tragicomedy by author Edith Wharton that was published in 1913.

The book tells the story of Spragg, a social climber who moves from the Midwest to New York to experience the high life.

Spragg then marries a man from Manhattan's high society, but she's never satisfied because of her greed and ambition.