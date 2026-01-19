Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Airliner Attacked From Outer Space – Inside Story of How Cosmic Ray-Blasting Supernova Nearly Sent Jet Into Deadly Spiral

A supernova cosmic ray strike nearly sent an airliner into a deadly spiral during a high-altitude flight.
A supernova cosmic ray strike nearly sent an airliner into a deadly spiral during a high-altitude flight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

A jetliner was nearly knocked out of the sky and sent plummeting to a deadly crash that would have killed all onboard by a bizarre attack from outer space – an explosive burst of cosmic rays sent hurtling across galaxies at the speed of light, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Airbus bigwigs claimed the near-crash of JetBlue flight A320 on October 30 was due to "intense solar radiation" that jammed controls. But University of Surrey space and radiation expert Clive Dyer insists the terrifying incident – that ended with 20 passengers suffering bloody head wounds when the plane suddenly lost control and dropped thousands of feet in a near-death plunge – was due to a supernova blast that traveled for millions of years and momentarily gummed up jet controls.

Cosmic Rays Blamed For Chaos

Clive Dyer of the University of Surrey linked a JetBlue A320 plunge to cosmic rays from a distant supernova.
Clive Dyer of the University of Surrey linked a JetBlue A320 plunge to cosmic rays from a distant supernova.

"Cosmic rays can interact with modern microelectronics and change the state of a circuit," Dyer explained.

"They can cause hardware failures too – when they induce a current in an electronic device and burn it out."

The near-deadly disasters came as the flight heading for Newark, New Jersey, from Cancun, Mexico, suddenly hit turbulence and fell thousands of feet before pilots could regain control.

While Airbus officials claimed "intense solar radiation" interfered with the plane's navigation computer, Dyer disagreed, saying the sun's radiation levels would not be strong enough to cause the near-deadly catastrophe.

Instead, the science egghead insists that the instrument blackout was due to a streaming shot of cosmic rays traveling at the speed of light.

Ancient Supernova Blamed For Plane Plunge

Airbus disputed the cause of a Newark-bound flight incident after a JetBlue jet dropped thousands of feet midair.
Airbus disputed the cause of a Newark-bound flight incident after a JetBlue jet dropped thousands of feet midair.

He said the burst of rays was created by a supernova – the explosion of a massive star – galaxies away and millions of years ago that fired proton particles across space.

When these shots of particle-bullets enter Earth's atmosphere, they can hit the electrical circuit of a plane's sensor or onboard computer, knocking it out for a time.

Dyer believes such an instrument disruption sent the JetBlue flight plunging thousands of feet before pilots could again gain control.

