EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Airliner Attacked From Outer Space – Inside Story of How Cosmic Ray-Blasting Supernova Nearly Sent Jet Into Deadly Spiral

"Cosmic rays can interact with modern microelectronics and change the state of a circuit," Dyer explained.

"They can cause hardware failures too – when they induce a current in an electronic device and burn it out."

The near-deadly disasters came as the flight heading for Newark, New Jersey, from Cancun, Mexico, suddenly hit turbulence and fell thousands of feet before pilots could regain control.

While Airbus officials claimed "intense solar radiation" interfered with the plane's navigation computer, Dyer disagreed, saying the sun's radiation levels would not be strong enough to cause the near-deadly catastrophe.

Instead, the science egghead insists that the instrument blackout was due to a streaming shot of cosmic rays traveling at the speed of light.