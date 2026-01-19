EXCLUSIVE: Is Zachary Levi Getting in Poll Position? 'Shazam!' Star Sparks Rumors He's 'Set to Get Into Politics'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Shazam! star Zachary Levi's talk of spiritually driven roles – and his criticism that Hollywood only embraced faith-based films once the profits were undeniable – has triggered industry whispers that the conservative-libertarian is considering a future in politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders Hear Political Ambition Brewing
A senior industry source said: "Zach isn't out there saying he's running for anything. But when you really listen to him – the way he talks about courage, conviction, hope – it sounds like someone building more than an acting resume."
While a Levi pal said he has no political plans, one studio exec said: "He's reading the room. And he knows exactly who's responding to his message."
A longtime Hollywood insider added: "He's crafting an outsider persona – inspirational, disruptive, principled. It's the kind of brand politicians dream of. Whether he uses it that way is the real question."