Zachary Levi
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Is Zachary Levi Getting in Poll Position? 'Shazam!' Star Sparks Rumors He's 'Set to Get Into Politics'

zach levi politics buzz shazam star run rumors
Source: MEGA

Zach Levi sparked politics rumors as the 'Shazam!' star is said to be considering a future in public office.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Shazam! star Zachary Levi's talk of spiritually driven roles – and his criticism that Hollywood only embraced faith-based films once the profits were undeniable – has triggered industry whispers that the conservative-libertarian is considering a future in politics, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Insiders Hear Political Ambition Brewing

Hollywood insiders said Zachary Levi is shaping a public persona that echoes political messaging rather than acting roles.
Source: MEGA

A senior industry source said: "Zach isn't out there saying he's running for anything. But when you really listen to him – the way he talks about courage, conviction, hope – it sounds like someone building more than an acting resume."

While a Levi pal said he has no political plans, one studio exec said: "He's reading the room. And he knows exactly who's responding to his message."

Industry sources described Levi as a conservative-libertarian whose recent comments have fueled talk of a future beyond film.
Source: MEGA

A longtime Hollywood insider added: "He's crafting an outsider persona – inspirational, disruptive, principled. It's the kind of brand politicians dream of. Whether he uses it that way is the real question."

