Sydney Sweeney 'Joins OnlyFans': Star's Character in Series 3 of 'Euphoria' Becomes X-Rated Model — But Fans Moan 'She's Been Oversexualized'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney transforms into an OnlyFans model in the new series of the HBO drama Euphoria.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of the actress's latest storyline from the freshly released trailer quickly went viral, as fans flocked to see Cassie Howard's controversial new income stream.
New X-Rated Income Stream
In the scene, Cassie films explicit content while wearing a dog-ear headband and black corset lingerie.
Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, storms in mid-recording and snaps: "I work all day. My bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet."
Cassie responds nervously: "I was just making content."
However, while some fans were excited by Cassie’s storyline, which is a five-year jump from season two, many viewers vented their rage on social media, believing writers have "oversexualized" the show's female characters.
One wrote: "The Euphoria trailer is actually so s--t. Nate becomes a businessman, and every woman is either involved in drugs or prostitution."
"I feel like this show is only about Zendaya doing drugs and Sydney being naked. That's about it tbh," wrote another.
New Trailer Divides Fans
"Sydney Sweeney needs to free herself from purposeful objectification," added a third.
"Euphoria season 3 trailer just came out, and of course Sydney Sweeney is on OnlyFans. I'm so sick of her," wrote another.
A fifth commented: "Anyone else getting super creeped out by Euphoria? Why is every woman character being written to be a sex worker?"
Despite the backlash, some fans called Cassie's foray into adult entertainment a "genius" marketing move.
"LOL, Euphoria about to have a new male audience out of nowhere," joked one.
A second commented: "Euphoria season three's ratings see a massive spike ahead of the season premiere!"
Feud With Co-Star Zendaya
Other storylines in the new season include Rue, played by Zendaya, being on the run from drug dealers Mexico.
Sweeney and Zendaya's relationship has been under scrutiny during the buildup to the season three release, with rumors circulating they’re feuding over differences in their political beliefs.
Indeed, some reports are suggesting Zendaya is refusing joint interviews and red carpet photos with Sweeney since her MAGA links were exposed.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Sweeney's pals are urging her to stop flaunting her famous assets to gain more credibility in Hollywood.
A source close to the star said the concern is not about modesty but longevity.
They told us: "Those closest to Sydney are seriously on edge. They know how gifted she is and are afraid that, thanks to her constant flesh-flashing, she's being boxed into a looks-first storyline at the exact moment she's trying to step into more major lead roles.
"Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time."
Sweeney's sheer gown at a Power of Women event in October and the subsequent topless images shared with her glam team were widely praised by fans, but critics again accused her of leaning too heavily on sexualized visibility.
Another source said: "They're urging her to fully claim her authority as an actress. The sense is that she no longer has anything to prove by leading with cleavage – she's already earned her place."