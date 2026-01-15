Sydney Sweeney 'Joins OnlyFans': Star's Character in Series 3 of 'Euphoria' Becomes X-Rated Model — But Fans Moan 'She's Been Oversexualized'

In the scene, Cassie films explicit content while wearing a dog-ear headband and black corset lingerie.

Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, storms in mid-recording and snaps: "I work all day. My bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet."

Cassie responds nervously: "I was just making content."

However, while some fans were excited by Cassie’s storyline, which is a five-year jump from season two, many viewers vented their rage on social media, believing writers have "oversexualized" the show's female characters.

One wrote: "The Euphoria trailer is actually so s--t. Nate becomes a businessman, and every woman is either involved in drugs or prostitution."

"I feel like this show is only about Zendaya doing drugs and Sydney being naked. That's about it tbh," wrote another.