EXCLUSIVE: Why Sydney Sweeney's 'Panic Stricken' Pals Are 'Begging Her to Cover Up Her Assets'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney may have once been seen as Hollywood's most bankable blonde, but friends tell RadarOnline.com her headline-grabbing fashion choices are now causing panic among her team, with some pleading for her to rein in the shock value as her career hits a "critical moment."
The actress, 28, who rose to fame in HBO's Euphoria, has spent the past month promoting her new erotic thriller The Housemaid on red carpets in New York and Los Angeles, leaning into an ultra-glam image inspired by Marilyn Monroe, who died aged 36.
Concerns Over Longevity
Sequins, plunging necklines and a recent topless behind-the-scenes photo drop have fueled a fresh round of debate about whether Sweeney's image is helping or hindering her ascent – which was recently hit by her "racist" American Eagle ad controversy and her outing as a Republican.
A source close to the star said the concern is not about modesty but longevity.
They told us: "Those closest to Sydney are seriously on edge. They know how gifted she is and are afraid that, thanks to her constant flesh-flashing, she's being boxed into a looks-first storyline at the exact moment she's trying to step into more major lead roles.
"Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time."
A Reputation Under Scrutiny
Sweeney's sheer gown at a Power of Women event in October and the subsequent topless images shared with her glam team were widely praised by fans, but critics again accused her of leaning too heavily on sexualized visibility.
Her grandmother once jokingly dubbed her possessor of "the best t--- in Hollywood," a label that has followed Sweeney since her breakout nude scenes in Euphoria.
Another source said the friends' message has been blunt.
They said: "They're urging her to fully claim her authority as an actress. The sense is that she no longer has anything to prove by leading with cleavage – she's already earned her place."
Controversy and Branding
The debate intensified earlier this year when Sweeney partnered with Dr. Squatch on a novelty soap said to include droplets of her bathwater, an $8 product that sold out within seconds.
But what began as tongue-in-cheek branding later turned sour after her American Eagle "great jeans" campaign sparked backlash over alleged eugenicist undertones, dragging her body back into the center of a cultural storm.
Another source said frustration has grown among even her most loyal supporters.
They said: "It's got to the point where even fans are sighing. People love her, but they're baffled as to why she keeps leaning into such a limited image and then bristles at being reduced to it."
Financial Success and Future Credibility
The subject also surfaced publicly during a Vanity Fair interview with her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, 40, who asked her on a lie detector: "There's been a question on everybody's minds recently, and I just have to ask, 'Are your assets real?'"
Sweeney replied: "Yes. I've never gotten any work done anywhere."
Financially, Sweeney appears insulated. Her net worth is estimated at $40million, and in July reports linked her to getting backing from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for a lingerie venture.
Comparisons to stars who built empires on s-- appeal – including Kim Kardashian – are never far away.
For now, pals say Sweeney is "focused on work," with multiple films lined up and two producing credits ahead.
A source said: "She feels her acting work has already shown she's far more than her appearance. Those close to her are hoping the next chapter is about claiming that credibility, rather than putting her looks front and center."