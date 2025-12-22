EXCLUSIVE: Why Sydney Sweeney's 'Panic Stricken' Pals Are 'Begging Her to Cover Up Her Assets'

Sequins, plunging necklines and a recent topless behind-the-scenes photo drop have fueled a fresh round of debate about whether Sweeney's image is helping or hindering her ascent – which was recently hit by her "racist" American Eagle ad controversy and her outing as a Republican.

A source close to the star said the concern is not about modesty but longevity.

They told us: "Those closest to Sydney are seriously on edge. They know how gifted she is and are afraid that, thanks to her constant flesh-flashing, she's being boxed into a looks-first storyline at the exact moment she's trying to step into more major lead roles.

"Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time."