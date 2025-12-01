EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Dead in Hollywood — How Her Publicity Plan Is Set to Kill Her Career as She's 'Blacklisted' By Leftie Movie Bosses

Tensions intensified after her recent American Eagle advert was branded "racist" for appearing to support the Aryan race worshipped by Hitler, leading it to be seized on by far-right groups as a top ad campaign.

Industry observers say the silence hardened perceptions among left-leaning film bosses that Sweeney had chosen her political brand over her career.

One senior studio strategist said: "Executives feel she keeps doubling down on the wrong headlines. Her whole PR plan is being viewed as a self-inflicted wound. People at the top are saying she's making herself radioactive."

Another long-time producer added: "Her refusal to address that first scandal was taken as a signal – like she didn't care how it played. That's when doors started closing."