Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's Stylist Hits Back at Trolls Mocking Actress' 'MAGA Vibes' Outfit After It Sparked Comparisons to Ivanka Trump

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @fallontonightbts/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist has clapped back at critics who joked the actress's new look gave off 'MAGA vibes.'

Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist has hit out at critics who claim the Euphoria star's latest look gave off "MAGA vibes."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon triggered the jibes, with Internet personality Blakely Thornton leading the onslaught.

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA-nificent New Look

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @fallontonightbts;Instagram

Sweeney's fresh cut triggered accusations she was channeling conservative aesthetics.

Article continues below advertisement

He blasted Sweeney's appearance by saying it channeled conservative aesthetics and slammed her hair as "the stiffest wig."

Thornton said: "I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit."

He continued: "The stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth," before captioning part of the clip, "Sydney Sweeney's gays must be MAGA."

Hours later, Thornton returned with a second Reel — this time showing screenshots of an alleged back-and-forth between himself and Sweeney's hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza.

"It's 11pm and I'm feeling petty," Thornton captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Chat Show Appearance

Source: @TheTonightShowStarringJimmyFallon;YOUTUBE

Sweeney teased 'Euphoria' Season 3 during her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the screenshots, Oropeza allegedly fired back: "Wasn't a wig but you can't get my girl's name out of your mouth. You're obsessed."

A second message from the same account read: "Stiff where? You're doing a lot ... Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED. If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn't create and a woman who doesn't know you exist. Goodnight."

Thornton replied in his own comeback: "I hope you get paid overtime for being a sycophant after 9pm PST. If so I can sign your timesheet. And you're right, Black people are tired ... very much so ... good luck on the rest of the press tour."

Thornton has criticized the actress before — including her wardrobe choices.

He also took aim at her star-studded birthday bash featuring Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez, whom he publicly slammed.

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA Comparisons

picture of Ivanka Trump and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA/@fallontonightbts;Instagram

Viewers noted similarities between Sweeney and Ivanka Trump.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's Award-Winning Bulge! Grindr App Names Puerto Rican Singer's Package The 'Best of The Year' After His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

Split photo of Gavin Newsom, Halle Berry

Gavin Newsom's New Enemy! Halle Berry Trashes California Governor's Presidential Hopes After Menopause Bill Veto

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers also mocked Sweeney’s MAGA-style appearance on social media.

One wrote: "Oh my god they Mar-a-Lago'd her," while another added: "Giving Ivanka Trump realness."

Sweeney's connection with MAGA came to light following her controversial American Eagle campaign.

In the midst of the furor, reports resurfaced that Sweeney is a registered Republican — a detail that instantly sent woke corners of social media into meltdown.

Donald Trump quickly embraced the actress, calling Sweeney's campaign the "hottest ad ever" after her GOP allegiance was revealed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

The star's MAGA allegiance is rumored to have sparked fallout with co-star Zendaya.

"She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," Trump said in August. "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney’s MAGA links are also the reason behind her rumored feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

It’s been alleged Zendaya is "refusing" to do press calls for the upcoming season of Euphoria with Sweeney, and refused to stand next to her at photo calls.

Zendaya has vocally opposed Trump in the past.

After he won presidency for the first time in 2016, the Spider-Man star took to social media and said she was "speechless, petrified, heartbroken and weary.

"I don't know what to say or what to do. I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn't love other people in this country."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.