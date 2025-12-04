Sydney Sweeney's Stylist Hits Back at Trolls Mocking Actress' 'MAGA Vibes' Outfit After It Sparked Comparisons to Ivanka Trump
Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist has hit out at critics who claim the Euphoria star's latest look gave off "MAGA vibes."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon triggered the jibes, with Internet personality Blakely Thornton leading the onslaught.
MAGA-nificent New Look
He blasted Sweeney's appearance by saying it channeled conservative aesthetics and slammed her hair as "the stiffest wig."
Thornton said: "I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit."
He continued: "The stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth," before captioning part of the clip, "Sydney Sweeney's gays must be MAGA."
Hours later, Thornton returned with a second Reel — this time showing screenshots of an alleged back-and-forth between himself and Sweeney's hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza.
"It's 11pm and I'm feeling petty," Thornton captioned the post.
Chat Show Appearance
According to the screenshots, Oropeza allegedly fired back: "Wasn't a wig but you can't get my girl's name out of your mouth. You're obsessed."
A second message from the same account read: "Stiff where? You're doing a lot ... Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED. If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn't create and a woman who doesn't know you exist. Goodnight."
Thornton replied in his own comeback: "I hope you get paid overtime for being a sycophant after 9pm PST. If so I can sign your timesheet. And you're right, Black people are tired ... very much so ... good luck on the rest of the press tour."
Thornton has criticized the actress before — including her wardrobe choices.
He also took aim at her star-studded birthday bash featuring Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez, whom he publicly slammed.
MAGA Comparisons
Viewers also mocked Sweeney’s MAGA-style appearance on social media.
One wrote: "Oh my god they Mar-a-Lago'd her," while another added: "Giving Ivanka Trump realness."
Sweeney's connection with MAGA came to light following her controversial American Eagle campaign.
In the midst of the furor, reports resurfaced that Sweeney is a registered Republican — a detail that instantly sent woke corners of social media into meltdown.
Donald Trump quickly embraced the actress, calling Sweeney's campaign the "hottest ad ever" after her GOP allegiance was revealed.
"She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," Trump said in August. "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
Sweeney’s MAGA links are also the reason behind her rumored feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya.
It’s been alleged Zendaya is "refusing" to do press calls for the upcoming season of Euphoria with Sweeney, and refused to stand next to her at photo calls.
Zendaya has vocally opposed Trump in the past.
After he won presidency for the first time in 2016, the Spider-Man star took to social media and said she was "speechless, petrified, heartbroken and weary.
"I don't know what to say or what to do. I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn't love other people in this country."