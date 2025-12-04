Sydney Sweeney's Stylist Hits Back at Trolls Mocking Actress' 'MAGA Vibes' Outfit After It Sparked Comparisons to Ivanka Trump

He blasted Sweeney's appearance by saying it channeled conservative aesthetics and slammed her hair as "the stiffest wig."

Thornton said: "I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit."

He continued: "The stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth," before captioning part of the clip, "Sydney Sweeney's gays must be MAGA."

Hours later, Thornton returned with a second Reel — this time showing screenshots of an alleged back-and-forth between himself and Sweeney's hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza.

"It's 11pm and I'm feeling petty," Thornton captioned the post.