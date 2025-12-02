Sydney Sweeney Shows Off 'Republican Look' During 'Painful' Interview with Jimmy Fallon... as Actress' Career Continues to Flounder After Box Office Flops and 'Nazi' Ad
Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is being accused of dressing straight out of a Republican handbook during her interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 28-year-old turned heads with a burgundy structured midi dress, a cinched, corseted waist, and matching heels, but she didn't exactly grab viewers' attention for the best reasons.
Did Sweeney Dress Like a Republican?
"Wow, she's really nailing that Republican look," one person said in the comments section of her interview, which aired on Monday, December 1. Another responded, "That’s what I was thinking too... she looks super politician."
A viewer added: Trying out that Fox News look, I see..." and a user reacted, "Whoever said she sped up the Republican look, nailed it."
"Sydney's last project about the boxer flopped, right? Where were all the Republican boys to support their queen?" another said, referring to Sweeney's boxer biopic, Christy, about Christy Martin.
Critics also noted how "quiet" the audience was, as one person went off, "Jimmy deserves an Emmy for how much effort he's giving to try and make Sydney seem likeable... in this painful chat."
Sweeney's 'Nazi' Chaos
Sweeney's career has taken a major hit, according to many, with several controversies attached to her name, including appearing in an American Eagle ad, which was labeled "racist" and "Nazi-propaganda."
In the commercial, the Euphoria star slowly pulls up and buttons her jeans, as she tells viewers, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
"My jeans are blue," she adds.
Despite the pushback from the left, Sweeney received plenty of support from GOP notables, including "Mr. MAGA" himself, President Trump, who called it "the HOTTEST ad out there."
Sweeney and 'Blue Lives Matter' Party
Meanwhile, Texas senator Ted Cruz also drooled over the half-naked ad and gushed on X, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.
"I'm sure that will poll well..." the 54-year-old married politician added.
The Anyone But You actress also found herself being hyped up by the right back in 2022. What started as harmless photos of her mother's 60th birthday celebration turned into chaos after one snap showed Sweeney posing with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt.
Another photo featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" about Sweeney's mother's age.
Following the backlash, which included Sweeney and her family being accused of being "racist," the blonde bombshell quickly responded.
"You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions," she raged on X. "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday, Mom!"
While Sweeney has not confirmed whether she leans left or right, sources claim the silence hardened perceptions among left-leaning film bosses that Sweeney had chosen her political brand over her career.
"Executives feel she keeps doubling down on the wrong headlines," a senior studio strategist said. "Her whole PR plan is being viewed as a self-inflicted wound. People at the top are saying she's making herself radioactive."
Another producer said: "Her refusal to address that first scandal was taken as a signal – like she didn't care how it played. That's when doors started closing."