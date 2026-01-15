EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett's Family Heartbreak — Hollywood Icon Opens Up About Late Daughter Carrie Getting Into Drugs as a Teen Before Multiple Rehab Stints

"It was difficult," Burnett revealed about trying to raise her three children while starring on her wildly popular eponymous variety series from 1967 through 1978.

"And then Carrie, my darling Carrie, got into drugs as a teenager. And it took a lot," the TV legend confessed.

"But it was three rehabs and family sessions. And the last rehab we sent her to, she was so angry with me. I mean, and I said, 'I have to love her enough to let her hate me,'" Burnett shared with her voice cracking.

"You have to love them and have to let them hate you. And that's hard," she said about the tough love fight to save her daughter from drug addiction.