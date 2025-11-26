Carrie Hamilton's Signs From Beyond the Grave: Carol Burnett Reveals the Moment That 'Really Opened' Her Up Spiritual Connection With Late Daughter Decades After Her Tragic Death
Nov. 26 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Carol Burnett has shared the powerful moment that "really opened up" her spiritual connection with her late daughter Carrie Hamilton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hamilton tragically passed away at age 38 in 2002 following a brutal battle with lung and brain cancer.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Burnett, 92, candidly discussed the "out-of-body experiences" she and her daughter shared, as well as the signs Hamilton has sent her from beyond the grave.
Carol Burnett and Carrie Hamilton's 'Out-of-Body Experiences'
During their chat, host Ted Danson told Burnett he loved how she described finding out "later in life that you both have experienced leaving your bodies when you were around the same age, 12 or 13."
After Danson shared his own out-of-body experience, the 92-year-old revealed how she would practice "leaving" her body as a child.
"What I did as a kid, I would lock myself – we had a little dressing room off of the main living room – my grandmother and I would sit (there), and I would just look into my eyes just focus and focus and focus," Burnett explained.
"I would go up here and look down," the actress said as he demonstrated how she would float above her body with her hand. "And then I got scared, and as soon as I got scared, I would say, 'What is this about? What is this about?' As soon as I did that, it would come back."
Burnett noted she "can't do it anymore" but vividly remembered the first time she left her body and saw herself "over my right shoulder."
When asked how she learned Hamilton could also leave her body, Burnett quipped, "She came to me."
"I think she might have been a year or two younger (than 12) and she said, 'Mom, something really weird happened,'" Burnett recalled. "And I (went) 'What?' and she said, 'I left my body, and I could see myself.'"
She told her daughter, "Don't worry – it happens. There's there's a lot of weird stuff."
Hamilton Sends Mom 'a Sign' After Her Death
As the pair continued discussing the "weird stuff" that happens in life, Burnett recalled another supernatural experience she shared with her late daughter.
"Well, I said a prayer on the plane," the iconic star said. "l began as she recalled traveling to Chicago to attend auditions for her play, Hollywood Arms, which she worked on with Carrie. "And I said, 'Carrie, I don't know if I can finish this play without you. Please give me a sign. Let me know you're with me.'"
"So, we land, go to the hotel, and go in, and on the coffee table there's this huge array of Birds of Paradise," she continued. "And I looked at the card, and it was from our director, Hal Prince."
Burnett said when she called Prince to ask, "How did you know about the Birds of Paradise?" he explained he only requested "something exotic" to be sent to her room.
She noted he was unaware Birds of Paradise "were Carrie's favorite flower and she had one tattooed on her shoulder."
As if the bouquet of her daughter's favorite flowers greeting her at the hotel wasn't enough of a wink from the universe, Burnett said she was sent another sign from Hamilton the next night at dinner.
After explaining how the maître d' brought over a complimentary bottle of champagne, Burnett said she looked at the label and saw the name Louise, which was her mother's and Hamilton's middle name.
Burnett said when she saw the label, she thought, "Oh, okay. She's with me. It really it opened me up."
New episodes of SiriusXM’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” premiere every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.