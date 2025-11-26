Carrie Hamilton's Signs From Beyond the Grave: Carol Burnett Reveals the Moment That 'Really Opened' Her Up Spiritual Connection With Late Daughter Decades After Her Tragic Death

During their chat, host Ted Danson told Burnett he loved how she described finding out "later in life that you both have experienced leaving your bodies when you were around the same age, 12 or 13."

After Danson shared his own out-of-body experience, the 92-year-old revealed how she would practice "leaving" her body as a child.

"What I did as a kid, I would lock myself – we had a little dressing room off of the main living room – my grandmother and I would sit (there), and I would just look into my eyes just focus and focus and focus," Burnett explained.

"I would go up here and look down," the actress said as he demonstrated how she would float above her body with her hand. "And then I got scared, and as soon as I got scared, I would say, 'What is this about? What is this about?' As soon as I did that, it would come back."