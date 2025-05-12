EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett’s ‘Abandoned’ Grandson Survived ‘Terrifying’ Attack Inside Homeless Shelter — ‘He Was Unable to Defend Himself’ Trapped in a Wheelchair

Zachary Carlson, 28, has been left to fight for his life in the rough-and-tumble South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles for the past 11 months — all while battling a series of deadly conditions, as this outlet revealed.

The grandson of comic legend Carol Burnett survived a terrifying physical attack in the Los Angeles homeless shelter where he has been "abandoned," RadarOnline.com has learned.

But she has not aided or assisted her bloodline and has spoken to him just once since 2020, leaving some to blast the television icon as both "cruel" and "heartless."

His 92-year-old grandmother of The Carol Burnett Show fame — who is worth a staggering $45million — lives just 90 miles from Carlson in a palatial $8.4million mansion.

Carlson alluded to the incident on his GoFundMe , writing: "I am quite honestly terrified of the possibility of having nowhere to go. I’m really hoping this might help change that."

"The following day the shelter attempted to transfer him to another shelter in Crenshaw, Los Angeles," the insider added. "Zachary was so terrified that a friend temporarily put him into a Motel 6 until another homeless shelter could be found."

Now a source has shed more light on the brutal assault, telling RadarOnline.com : "The assault terrified him as he was unable to defend himself in a wheelchair."

Burnett's grandson, who is in a wheelchair, has been left to live in a homeless shelter.

The source said: "In the hospital he was unable to move, and he was informed he had multiple spinal seizures. He spent just under a year in the hospital doing physical therapy. He had some improvement, but it rendered him partially quadriplegic."

According to a close friend of Carlson, his deathward spiral began in 2020 when, aged 23, he suffered a relapse after an overdose.

Carlson is the oldest son of Carol’s estranged daughter, Erin Hamilton, 56, who has long battled substance abuse problems.

Zachary's mother Erin has reached out to the Hollywood icon for help.

The Carol Burnett Show star spoke to her grandson once while he was hospitalized — but the pair haven’t spoken since, the insider said.

Added the source: "She only spoke to him after her daughter pleaded with her to do so."

"Erin (the mother) and Zachary have both reached out to Carol to ask for some mercy, and to get help — of any kind — for Zachary, so he can, at the very least, be in a safe environment," the insider added.

"There has been no outreach or emotional support of any kind from Carol, at all, zip."