Home > Entertainment > Carol Burnett
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Cruel and Heartless' Carol Burnett Has Spoken to Her Homeless Quadriplegic Grandson Just Once in 5 Years, Friend Claims — 'There Has Been No Support of Any Kind'

Photo of Carol Burnett/Grandson
Source: MEGA/GoFundMe

Carol Burnett's actions have been ripped as 'cruel and heartless.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 9 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carol Burnett has been blasted as “cruel and heartless” after she “turned her back” on her quadriplegic grandson who has been left to live in a Los Angeles-area homeless shelter while suffering from a series of deadly conditions.

RadarOnline.com was first to reveal how Zachary Carlson, 28, has been left to fight for his life in Los Angeles’ rough-and-tumble South Central neighborhood in a shelter for the past 11 months.

carol burnett
Source: MEGA

Burnett's grandson has been left to live in a Los Angeles-area homeless shelter for the last 11 months.

The Grandson's Deathward Spiral

Wheelchair-bound Carlson has been physically assaulted and mugged while living on the streets, while battling painful complex regional pain syndrome (CPRS) and other neuropathic and musculoskeletal ailments.

His 92-year-old comic legend grandmother — who is worth a staggering $45million — lives just 90 miles from Carlson in a palatial $8.4million mansion.

Carlson is the oldest son of Carol’s estranged daughter Erin Hamilton, 56, who has long battled substance abuse problems — but now claims to have been clean and sober for the past 18 months.

According to a close friend of Carlson, his deathward spiral began in 2020 when, aged 23, he suffered a relapse after an overdose.

The source said: “In the hospital he was unable to move, and he was informed he had multiple spinal seizures. He spent just under a year in the hospital doing physical therapy. He had some improvement, but it rendered him partially quadriplegic.”

carol burnett
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star has spoken to her grandson 'once' in five years.

Carol's 'Cruel and Heartless' Actions

The Carol Burnett Show star spoke to her grandson once while he was hospitalized — but the pair haven’t spoken since, the insider dished to RadarOnline.com.

Said the source: “She only spoke to him after her daughter pleaded with her to do so.”

“Erin (the mother) and Zachary have both reached out to Carol to ask for some mercy, and to get help — of any kind — for Zachary, so he can, at the very least, be in a safe environment.

“There has been no outreach or emotional support of any kind from Carol, at all, zip.”

The friend added: “Carol is refusing any kind of family support. This is not tough love; this is cruel and heartless. She is making no real effort, and completely ignoring her daughter and disabled grandson, treating them both as if they are invisible or dead.”

Burnett has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment.

The friend added Carlson, a talented artist, has maintained his sobriety over the past two years.

Said the pal: “He was once an avid and fearless skateboarder, which has been the most difficult part for him to lose. He is holding onto his hopes and dreams as a flourishing artist.”

carol burnett
Source: GoFundMe

Carlson is the oldest son of Carol’s estranged daughter Erin Hamilton, who has long battled substance abuse problems.

Zachary's GoFundMe Page

Despite that, Carlson’s outlook is grim, added the source.

The insider added: “Zachary has been in a wheelchair and homeless for years while shuffling through the Los Angeles homeless shelter system.

“The shelters have a waiting list before finding permanent housing where specific medical and handicap needs can be addressed.”

When asked why Carlson can’t live with his mother, the source said she struggles to rent a bedroom from a friend and it would be impossible for him to crash there given his special needs.

Carlson has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his plight. On the page he said: “I just don’t know how much more I can take.”

