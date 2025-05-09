EXCLUSIVE: 'Cruel and Heartless' Carol Burnett Has Spoken to Her Homeless Quadriplegic Grandson Just Once in 5 Years, Friend Claims — 'There Has Been No Support of Any Kind'

The Carol Burnett Show star spoke to her grandson once while he was hospitalized — but the pair haven’t spoken since, the insider dished to RadarOnline.com.

Said the source: “She only spoke to him after her daughter pleaded with her to do so.”

“Erin (the mother) and Zachary have both reached out to Carol to ask for some mercy, and to get help — of any kind — for Zachary, so he can, at the very least, be in a safe environment.

“There has been no outreach or emotional support of any kind from Carol, at all, zip.”