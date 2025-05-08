On the GoFundMe page, Carlson explained: "My name is Zachary, commonly known as Zoh. I’m from California, and currently located in SFV near Noho.

"I’ve been an incomplete quadriplegic since 2020, coupled with CRPS & other neuropathic + musculoskeletal issues.

"All of these have quickly become chronic & recently my symptoms are becoming a little more debilitating... they have been getting harder to manage overall, especially coupled With stress -and my physical and emotional responses to it."

According to Carlson, his "housing situation has taken a hit and my attention and nail biting is solely pinned down over my upcoming move/ avoiding homelessness."

He explained he "entered into a shelter program and will be moving into a little room with them, once placed" and is currently "renting a room currently until the end of August."