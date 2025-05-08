EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett's 'Secret Shame' — as Comedy Superstar Basks in $45million Fortune, Her Quadriplegic Grandson is Living in a Los Angeles Homeless Shelter
Carol Burnett might be worth $45million, but it seems not much of that is going to her grandson, who is trapped in a wheelchair and begging strangers for help.
The iconic comedian's grandson Zachary Carlson has taken to a GoFundMe and revealed he is living in a homeless shelter where he's been beaten up, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
What's more, Carlson is a quadriplegic who also battles Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a chronic pain condition, along with other neuropathic and musculoskeletal issues.
On the GoFundMe page, Carlson explained: "My name is Zachary, commonly known as Zoh. I’m from California, and currently located in SFV near Noho.
"I’ve been an incomplete quadriplegic since 2020, coupled with CRPS & other neuropathic + musculoskeletal issues.
"All of these have quickly become chronic & recently my symptoms are becoming a little more debilitating... they have been getting harder to manage overall, especially coupled With stress -and my physical and emotional responses to it."
According to Carlson, his "housing situation has taken a hit and my attention and nail biting is solely pinned down over my upcoming move/ avoiding homelessness."
He explained he "entered into a shelter program and will be moving into a little room with them, once placed" and is currently "renting a room currently until the end of August."
The grandson of the comic legend admitted: "I am quite honestly terrified of the possibility of having nowhere to go. I’m really hoping this might help change that."
Carlson also revealed the room he has been renting is "now completely unaffordable for me, and the small benefit payments from SSI (UNDER $700 MONTHLY) I get is now the only source of income I have left."
He continued: "I was able to pay my rent only due to help from my mom, who had been covering for half of the cost of my rent. She and I were both barely able to scrape through our bills even during that time. (There were multiple months where rent came up short even then)."
According to source who revealed details to RadarOnline.com, Burnett's daughter Erin Hamilton is "Zach's mother, and Hamilton is frantic as her handicap son struggles to survive."
"He's been been assaulted several times in the city of Los Angeles' homeless shelters," the insider claimed.
Added a Hollywood watcher: "This has all happened in secret. Carol must have some shame over this."
On his GoFundMe, Carlson concluded: "I want to find a way to make a good life for myself as a disabled person & I just don’t see how any of that is going to be possible if I don’t have a roof over my head.
"So everyone who sees this – friends, family, strangers, if you guys can chip in anything so I can keep myself housed and have a chance to make things better – I would be eternally grateful."
Burnett did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Hamilton married musician Trae Carlson in 1995, and they welcomed Zachary, before divorcing in 1998. She then married Tony West, with whom she shares another son, Dylan.
All this comes as RadarOnline.com revealed Burnett was finding it tough to forgive her daughter, who lost custody of her youngest son, Dylan.
Burnett and her third husband, Brian Miller, gained temporary custody of Dylan in 2020 when his mom was placed on a psychiatric hold following reportedly suicidal behavior.
Hamilton battled substance abuse issues, which the actress outlined in her petition to become Dylan's guardian.
The petition stated at the time: "In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time."
Dylan's legal guardianship was eventually awarded to social welfare administrator Jodi Montgomery – who served as conservator for Britney Spears – but Hamilton had visitation rights until her "erratic and unpredictably conduct" caused a judge to suspend them.
Those restrictions were lifted when Dylan turned 18, and Hamilton has since enjoyed unrestricted time with him, despite her relationship with her mother not being the greatest.
An insider previously claimed: "Things are still very frosty between Carol and her daughter. Erin knows she's messed up many times in the past, but she believes she is on a good path now.
"As part of her recovery process, she wants to make amends to her mom, but Carol is afraid of it blowing up in her face once again."
Sadly, the GoFundMe – titled “Zachary's Fight Against Homelessness” – has raised just under two thousand dollars.