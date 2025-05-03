How Tragedy Haunts Comedy Queen Carol Burnett: The TV Legend 'Wears a Brave Face After a Lifetime of Pain'

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is returning to TV to toast the 50th anniversary of her award-winning variety show—and at 84, she's also celebrating an amazing life of triumph over tears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After surviving a traumatic childhood, alcoholic parents, two divorces and the deaths of her husband and daughter, the beloved redhead is beginning the next chapter of her storied life.

Besides the special honoring her iconic The Carol Burnett Show on December 3 on CBS, the Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner is set to star in A Little Help with Carol Burnett on the video streaming service Netflix.