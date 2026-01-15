EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota After Second ICE-Involved Shooting
Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota as ICE agents and residents continue to clash days after the killing of Renee Nicole Good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Minnesota residents, as well as millions more across the country, took to the streets after video footage of agent Jonathan Ross fatally shooting Good in her vehicle went viral. Outraged residents demanded the masked federal agents leave their state while insisting ICE agents' seemingly unchecked power has made their communities more dangerous.
Despite widespread demonstrations, Trump, 79, took a swipe at Democratic Governor Tim Walz as he blamed the "corrupt politicians of Minnesota" for civil unrest pushing him to consider invoking the 19th-century law.
Trump Threatens Minnesota Residents With Insurrection Act
Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act in a Truth Social post on Thursday, January 15, after another night of chaos in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump wrote.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a law which gives presidents authority to deploy U.S. military or federalize National Guard units to states to maintain order, enforce laws and suppress insurrections.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, "in a 1964 memorandum, the deputy attorney General wrote that the law may be invoked in three circumstances: when a state requests help in putting down an insurrection, when deployment is needed to enforce a federal court order, or when 'state and local law enforcement have completely broken down.'"
The law has been used by presidents more than two dozen times since 1807, with late President George H.W. Bush being the last to invoke the law during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
Tensions Rise After Another ICE-involved Shooting
Trump's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act came amid intense protests of his immigration crackdown – and hours after an alleged illegal immigrant was shot in the leg by an ICE agent during an attempted arrest on Wednesday, January 14.
The Department of Homeland Security claimed the agent involved in Wednesday night's shooting discharged his firearm "fearing for his life and safety" after the man allegedly resisted arrest and "violently assaulted the officer.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has already sued the DHS to stop more units from being sent to the state, said he would challenge Trump's use of the law if the president moves forward on his warning.
White House Says ICE Agents Act With 'Utmost Professionalism'
Meanwhile, the identities of ICE agents were leaked by an alleged DHS whistleblower and shared online.
According to the website, the "ICE list" is an "open journalistic project" by Crust News "aimed at collecting and sharing information that can hold ICE members legally accountable."
"This isn't about accountability; it's about doxing," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "ICE officers are facing a 1300% increase in assaults because of dangerous and untrue smears against them from elected Democrats."
"Tools that dox ICE officers and put them at further risk should be widely condemned," Jackson added. "ICE officers conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism to protect American communities from criminal illegal aliens."