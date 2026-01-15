EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota After Second ICE-Involved Shooting

Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota as ICE agents and residents continue to clash days after the killing of Renee Nicole Good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Minnesota residents, as well as millions more across the country, took to the streets after video footage of agent Jonathan Ross fatally shooting Good in her vehicle went viral. Outraged residents demanded the masked federal agents leave their state while insisting ICE agents' seemingly unchecked power has made their communities more dangerous.

Despite widespread demonstrations, Trump, 79, took a swipe at Democratic Governor Tim Walz as he blamed the "corrupt politicians of Minnesota" for civil unrest pushing him to consider invoking the 19th-century law.