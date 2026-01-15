Tommy Lee Jones Sought Britney Spears-Style Temporary Conservatorship of Tragic Daughter Victoria, 31, Two Years Before Suspected Overdose
Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Tommy Lee Jones attempted to trigger a temporary conservatorship of his troubled daughter two years before she was found dead after a suspected drug overdose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 79, filed the petition on August 7, 2023, in a bid to protect Victoria Jones, who at the time was being held at a hospital in Greenbrae under a 14-day psychiatric hold after authorities determined she could be a danger to herself or others.
Desperate Bid To Help Daughter
The petition said his daughter was appealing the hold and requested that a conservator arrange for her transfer to a drug rehabilitation facility "immediately upon her release."
After a judge granted the request, Jones later asked the court to dismiss the matter.
Britney Spears’s father Jamie filed for an emergency temporary conservatorship in 2008 after a series of erratic events in the singer’s life. The conservatorship lasted until 2021.
Victorian, 31, was found unresponsive in the early hours of New Year's Day on the 14th floor of San Francisco’s upscale Fairmont Hotel by a fellow guest.
No official cause of death has been released, though reports have cited a suspected overdose amid a history of alleged cocaine and alcohol use.
Conservatorship Fight Sparked By Erratic Behavior
RadarOnline.com reported the tragedy followed years of mounting concern that Victoria’s escalating struggles with addiction and anger could end in catastrophe.
A longtime friend said: "We were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved.
"Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry."
According to 911 dispatch audio, paramedics were sent to the scene for a "code 3 for the overdose, color change" in the early hours of Thursday morning. "It was fentanyl-related," a senior San Francisco police officer told reporter Rob Shuter.
"People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It’s tragic."
Deep Concerns Felt Within Victoria's Inner Circle
Friends say those dangers were long understood within Victoria’s inner circle, with one insider admitting, “We feared she’d become the next Nick Reiner,” referencing the late son of director Rob Reiner, whose death similarly shook Hollywood.
Court records show Victoria’s struggles had increasingly spilled into public view. In 2025 alone, she was arrested three times, including incidents in Napa and Santa Cruz counties involving allegations of drug possession, DUI, domestic battery and elder abuse.
"She kept getting in trouble, and every time her parents would rescue her," a family friend said. "But the pull of addiction is merciless."
Following his daughter's death, the Men In Black star has prompted serious concern after he appeared visibly shaken and unsteady, relying heavily on third wife, Dawn Jones.
An insider claimed: "The man fans know just isn't there at the moment — grief has completely knocked him off balance. He's a ghost of himself, mentally and physically."
Another added, "Tommy is devastated. He's always been resilient and self-contained, and prided himself on being the strong, silent type – on and off-screen."
But, like with any parent, the loss of his daughter has overwhelmed him in a way nothing else ever has. But the fact he is now hobbling and unsteady also has people worried about his physical health.
The source continued: "Some are saying he looks zombified in his eyes and movements, and there are fears he's now basically a dead man walking."