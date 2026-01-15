Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Charlie Kirk
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Robinson Prosecutor's Son, 18, Insists He 'Did Not See' Charlie Kirk Get Assassinated at Utah College — as Alleged Killer Fights To Get Teen's Dad Removed From Case

photo of tyler robinson
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson's defense team is trying to have a prosecutor disqualified from the case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

The adult son of a Utah prosecutor who was in the crowd the day Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on a college campus insists he was too far away and distracted to witness the actual act and would have no way to influence his dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But that is exactly what Tyler Robinson's lawyers are calling it – a clear "conflict of interest" – and are asking a judge to disqualify the prosecutor and his entire firm.

Prosecutor Has a Conflict of Interest

Charlie Kirk rally
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Kirk was shot and killed during one of his college campus rallies.

Last month, Robinson's defense team argued the prosecutor in question has an "emotional connection" now to the case and must be excused.

Prosecutors disagree and shared a sworn affidavit from the unnamed teen, referred to only as Adult Child (AC) in which he contends: "While (a) person in line was speaking with Charlie, I was looking around the crowd when I heard a loud sound, like a pop. Someone yelled, "He's been shot.'"

The teen continued: "I did not see Charlie get shot. The last time I saw him was before I looked away, before I heard the gunshot. I did not see him get carried away or see his wound."

'No Long Term Effects' on Son

tyler robinson mug shot.
Source: mega

Robinson faces multiple charges for the assassination of the conservative activist.

Most importantly, the prosecutors argue, the shooting had no long-term effects on the son.

"Aside from being scared at the time, I have not had any lasting trauma from the event," he said. "I have not needed to get counseling or therapy. I did not have to miss classes or work or any other normal activities after the shooting.

"I have been able to continue with all my normal activities without any emotional problems."

A Hearing on the Fate of the Prosecutor Coming Friday

tyler robinson on video.
Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X

His defense team want a prosecutor excused from the case.

A hearing on Robinson's request is set to be held on Friday, January 16.

As Radar has reported, defense attorneys want not just the prosecutor disqualified but the entire Utah Valley District Attorney's office, arguing the conflict of interest extends to the entire group because they failed to screen the prosecutor from the case.

But in their official response, filed last week, state lawyers say that is not true.

"(The attorney) has no personal conflict of interest because his (child) is neither a material witness nor a victim in the case," prosecutors argued.

They also said texts showed the teen was confused and did not know the full story. That discredits the argument, they say, that he had direct involvement that could improperly influence prosecutorial decision-making.

"In fact, nearly everything (the child) knows about the actual homicide is hearsay. And because Mr. (redacted) has no conflict of interest, the county attorney's office also has no conflict of interest requiring disqualification."

Text Message Mayhem

charlie kirk accused assassin tyler robinson text messages bid remove prosecutor
Source: FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT UTAH COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

Text messages reveal the chaos of the moments after the shooting.

Prosecutors insist the 18-year-old was one of "thousands of other witnesses" and never saw the shooting. They pointed toward text messages exchanged between the lawyer father and his teenager in the minutes after the shooting.

Radar has obtained the text messages between the father and son, who was at the Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the crowd when Kirk, 31, was murdered.

The 18-year-old initially sent his father an all-caps text letting him know: "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," before assuring him he was okay.

A minute later, another all-caps text revealed: "CHARLIE GOT SHOT."

The attorney replied with comments including "Oh my gosh" and "What the heck."

