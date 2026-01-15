EXCLUSIVE: Fergie V Queen Elizabeth! Radar Reveals How Disgraced Ex-Duchess of York Went to War With Monarch Over Her Affair Scandal

It marked the year when a now-infamous cache of 120 photographs surfaced showing Sarah Ferguson on vacation with Texan oil tycoon Steve Wyatt.

According to royal author Nigel Cawthorne, Queen Elizabeth II "ordered" Sarah to cut all contact with Wyatt to contain the fallout.

However, reports suggested Sarah visited Steve's apartment on two further occasions — a move seen as a direct act of defiance.

One palace insider noted: "This was not treated as a private lapse in judgment, but as a breakdown of trust... it was interpreted as Sarah openly disregarding the Queen's authority."