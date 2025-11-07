Another Royal Sex Scandal: Disgraced Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson 'Had a Whirlwind Affair While Pregnant With Daughter Princess Eugenie,' According to Resurfaced Claims
Nov. 6 2025, Published 8:22 p.m. ET
When things couldn't get any worse for Sarah Ferguson, resurfaced allegations that she had a love affair while pregnant with one of former Prince Andrew's daughters are making waves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Recently, Ferguson, 66, had her title as the Duchess of York stripped and was evicted from the home she shared with the disgraced ex-prince, 65.
Now the details about a whirlwind romance with a Texas tycoon have come back to haunt her.
Trouble Three Years After Their Wedding
Ferguson and Andrew married in a grand royal wedding in 1999. They welcomed their first daughter, Princess Beatrice, 37, two years later.
By the time the scandalous royal was expecting their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, 34, "Fergie" as she's come to be known, had fallen for another man.
Author David Leigh claimed in his 1996 book, Duchess of York: Uncensored, co-written with Vasso Kortesis, that the former duchess met Texas millionaire businessman Steve Wyatt at Houston Grand Opera's British Opera Festival in 1989.
"Steve Wyatt was the main reason for the breakdown of her marriage," Leigh alleged about how Ferguson and Wyatt fell hard for one another.
'The Love of Her Life'
"She met him at a time of her life when she was exceptionally low, and felt Andrew wasn't supporting her. She went to Texas, and she met a very handsome and rich Texan who was very attentive and loving, and they very quickly fell in love," Leigh alleged.
"Andrew may have been her best friend, and he probably still is now and probably always will be, but Steve Wyatt was the love of her life," he wrote.
The author also claimed that Ferguson introduced Wyatt to Beatrice.
Photos surfaced in January 1992 of Wyatt and the young princess, causing public outrage. Two months later, Ferguson and Andrew decided to separate.
Ferguson's Marriage Breakdown
Ferguson caused another palace crisis when she was infamously photographed having her toes sucked by one of Wyatt's close pals, John Bryan, in August 1992, while vacationing in St. Tropez, France.
The children's book author still pined for Wyatt, but he became engaged to Cate Magennis in 1993, dashing hopes of a future with Fergie.
"I can’t have the man I love because he’s getting married. What’s the matter with me? Why didn’t he marry me?" she reportedly cried to a friend at the time.
Ferguson and Andrew finally got divorced in 1996, although they remained good friends.
The My Story author told TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010 why her marriage to Andrew failed, but has never spoken publicly about her love affair with Wyatt.
"My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. But what I got was not the man; I got the palace and didn't get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year," Ferguson revealed.
Royal Downfall
Andrew and Ferguson remained so close that she moved into the Royal Lodge with him in 2008, five years after he initially paid $1 million for the 30-room mansion in Great Windsor Park.
She also ran with his friends set, which, unfortunately for Ferguson, included vile pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Their ongoing bad judgment in the aughts and early 2010s about the sexual predator cost them their royal titles and associations after new allegations from Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre surfaced in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.
Since their eviction, the duo has been living apart, with Andrew exiled to a home on the Sandringham estate.
It's unclear where Ferguson is currently residing.