Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Daniel Day Lewis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Method to Daniel Day-Lewis' On-Screen Madness As He Slugs it Out With 'Succession' Star Brian Cox Over Extreme Acting Techniques

Photo of Daniel Day-Lewis and Brian Cox
Source: MEGA

Day-Lewis' extreme techniques caused on-set tension with Brian Cox.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Daniel Day-Lewis has reignited Hollywood's fiercest acting debate – method or madness – after clashing with Brian Cox over what the veteran actor called the "lunacy" of method acting.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal that for Day-Lewis, 68, it's not insanity but devotion – while for Cox, it represents self-indulgence.

Article continues below advertisement

Day-Lewis' Philosophy on Acting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Daniel Day-Lewis and Brian Cox
Source: MEGA

Daniel Day-Lewis immersed himself fully in character during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Three-time Oscar winner Day-Lewis, who is returning to screens this year in his son's movie Anemone, defended his lifelong commitment to the craft in The Big Issue, insisting critics "don't understand" what method acting truly means.

He said: "I just don't like it being misrepresented to the extent it has been. I can't think of a single commentator who's gobbed off about the method that has any understanding of how it works. They focus on, 'Oh, he lived in a jail cell for six months.' Those are the least important details."

Day-Lewis added: "It p----- me off, this whole, 'Oh, he went full method' thing. What the f---, you know? Because it's invariably attached to the idea of some kind of lunacy."

A Hollywood insider said: "Daniel doesn't see it as madness – he sees it as truth. Every role he's taken, he's lived it. He's not pretending, he's becoming. That's the difference."

Day-Lewis' journey through cinema is a history of extremes.

In My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), he transformed into working-class punk Johnny, immersing himself in London's Vauxhall neighborhood and adopting a South London accent that never slipped, on or off set.

Article continues below advertisement

Legendary Transformations

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Daniel Day-Lewis
Source: MEGA

Day-Lewis pushed boundaries while preparing for a tense confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

Three years later, in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), he played Czech surgeon Tomas and learned Czech to capture the soul of Kundera's conflicted protagonist.

But it was My Left Foot (1989) that established his legend – as he remained in a wheelchair for the entire shoot as Christy Brown, the Irish poet with cerebral palsy, and even being spoon-fed by the crew.

The effort broke two of his ribs but won him his first Oscar.

For The Last of the Mohicans (1992), he trained for months in the wilderness, learning to hunt, track and build canoes by hand.

He carried his flintlock rifle everywhere – even to Christmas dinner – and once admitted: "I find it difficult to be in rooms now for long periods of time."

Article continues below advertisement

Extreme Immersion in Roles

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brian Cox
Source: MEGA

Cox studied Day-Lewis’ performance before delivering his own lines.

Article continues below advertisement

His portrayal of wrongly imprisoned Gerry Conlon in In the Name of the Father (1993) saw him lose 50 pounds, sleep in a cell for three days and be repeatedly doused with cold water to mimic interrogation.

For The Crucible (1996), he built his own 17th-century cabin, lived without electricity, and rode horses to set, rejecting modern transport.

And for his role in The Boxer (1997), he trained for 18 months under world champion Barry McGuigan, breaking his nose in the process.

Then came Gangs of New York (2002), where he learned butchery, wore authentic period clothing in freezing conditions, and caught pneumonia – refusing antibiotics.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Anthony Hopkins

EXCLUSIVE: The Real 'Rebellious' Reason Sir Anthony Hopkins, 87, Descended Into Suicidal Alcoholism As He Climbed the Hollywood Ladder

Photo of David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria and David Beckham 'Beyond Heartbroken' Over Estranged Son Brooklyn's Knighthood Ceremony Snub — 'There's No Going Back Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Precision and Discipline

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Daniel Day-Lewis
Source: MEGA

Day-Lewis consulted with the director to perfect every moment while filming.

Even when roles demanded refinement, his preparation was exhaustive. In Nine (2009), he spent five hours a day rehearsing singing and dancing in character as Italian director Guido Contini.

For Lincoln (2012), he lived entirely as the president, speaking only in Abraham Lincoln's Kentucky accent and insisting on being addressed as "Mr. President."

His turn in Phantom Thread (2017) as fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock showed a quieter kind of "madness" – apprenticing under Marc Happel, head of costume at the New York City Ballet and handcrafting a couture gown for his wife, Rebecca Miller.

Now, in the newly released Anemone, Day-Lewis returns after an eight-year hiatus to play a reclusive ex-soldier haunted by his past in Northern Ireland.

Surprisingly, his only preparation was mastering a Sheffield accent.

One crew member said: "He's older now – maybe calmer – but it's still all-consuming. Even when he's doing less, he's doing more than anyone else."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.