EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Method to Daniel Day-Lewis' On-Screen Madness As He Slugs it Out With 'Succession' Star Brian Cox Over Extreme Acting Techniques

Three-time Oscar winner Day-Lewis, who is returning to screens this year in his son's movie Anemone, defended his lifelong commitment to the craft in The Big Issue, insisting critics "don't understand" what method acting truly means.

He said: "I just don't like it being misrepresented to the extent it has been. I can't think of a single commentator who's gobbed off about the method that has any understanding of how it works. They focus on, 'Oh, he lived in a jail cell for six months.' Those are the least important details."

Day-Lewis added: "It p----- me off, this whole, 'Oh, he went full method' thing. What the f---, you know? Because it's invariably attached to the idea of some kind of lunacy."

A Hollywood insider said: "Daniel doesn't see it as madness – he sees it as truth. Every role he's taken, he's lived it. He's not pretending, he's becoming. That's the difference."

Day-Lewis' journey through cinema is a history of extremes.

In My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), he transformed into working-class punk Johnny, immersing himself in London's Vauxhall neighborhood and adopting a South London accent that never slipped, on or off set.