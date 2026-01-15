Anderson Cooper's Days 'Could Be Numbered': Longtime Correspondent Doesn't Fit 'Alpha Male' Profile CBS Network's New Boss Bari Weiss Is 'Demanding'

Cooper is finding the work environment at 60 Minutes brutal under Weiss, who reportedly has his latest piece on hold while she goes over it with a fine-toothed comb.

"Bari is hands-on like we’ve never seen,” a source spilled to Shuter. "Normally, Anderson gets creative freedom. Now every frame, every word is scrutinized. It’s clear the bosses are testing him — and he’s failing the alpha test."

Cooper's latest segment is in editorial purgatory, as he examined President Donald Trump's move to accept white Afrikaner farmers as refugees from South Africa, saying they are victims of an ongoing genocide.

The piece is undergoing an "intense level of editorial scrutiny," with Weiss delivering "extensive editorial feedback," The Status newsletter reported on January 8.

One staffer called the amount of attention The Free Press founder was giving the story "abnormal," leaving Cooper's veteran producer on the piece "exasperated."

However, an insider told the New York Post that Weiss has only been part of one screening of the South Africa refugees segment thus far.