EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Nene Leakes Returning to Bravo After 5 Years For 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip'

Photo of NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes said it's been 'a long journey' to get back to Bravo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

NeNe Leakes has officially revealed she's returning to Bravo, major news RadarOnline.com confirmed weeks ago.

The long-standing reality star took to Instagram to make her exciting announcement to her millions of followers.

Nene Leakes Says Her Return to Bravo Has Been 'a Long Journey'

Photo of NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes thanked Andy Cohen for her return to Bravo.

Leakes began her video by asking her followers where she should start.

"This has been a really long, long journey, and I am happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo," she explicitly stated. "I almost can’t even believe the words that are coming out of my mouth. I’m so happy. I’m just so happy." Leakes went on to thank a "lot of people," including Andy Cohen, whom she famously feuded with in the past.

"I’m so happy to do it for you guys," she added.

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' to Be Returning

Photo of NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

'Yes, b------, I am back,' NeNe Leakes confirmed.

Leakes went on to call out some of her fellow housewives to show her gratitude for their continued support, even when she wasn't on the network.

Specifically, she shouted out former RHOA co-stars Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks.

"I'm really grateful for it. I’m just doggone excited to do this," an elated Leakes added. "I'm excited to see all of you girls. It’s gonna be a time. It’s going to be a time."

"Yes. b------, I am back," she ended her video by saying. "Now pick your faces up off the floor. Okay? See you on Bravo. Love you."

Radar Confirmed NeNe Was in Talks to Return to Bravo

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: MEGA

Vicki Gunvalson confirmed last month she was going to be on 'Real Housewives; Ultimate Road Trip.'

As Radar previously shared, Leakes was in talks weeks ago to return to The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

According to an insider at the time, rumors of Leakes' return had some validity, as they insisted "conversations" with her were "being had" regarding returning for the new show.

"But," they added as a caveat, "there is nothing confirmed."

OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson had appeared on The Viall Files podcast and confirmed she would definitely be appearing on the Road Trip show.

"I'm going to do the girls' trip like four days before [RHOC filming begins]. And a little caveat, I’m going on the girls' trip January 18th through the end of January," she shared.

Who Will Be Featured on 'Road Trip?'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice is one of the principal stars on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.'

Cohen recently announced the principal cast of Road Trip on Watch What Happens Live.

Joining Gunvalson will be Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow.

As far as Leakes, Cohen confirmed on SiriusXM's Radio Andy she will "be making an appearance."

"When we go to Atlanta, she’s going [to] be there. People are happy about it. We are going to be celebrating 20 years of Housewives, and it would be hard without her. I'm happy about it," he added.

Cohen also noted there will be "in total, I think you may wind up by the end of the series seeing 60 of your housewives friends. Something like that."

