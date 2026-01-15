EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Nene Leakes Returning to Bravo After 5 Years For 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip'

Leakes began her video by asking her followers where she should start.

"This has been a really long, long journey, and I am happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo," she explicitly stated. "I almost can’t even believe the words that are coming out of my mouth. I’m so happy. I’m just so happy." Leakes went on to thank a "lot of people," including Andy Cohen, whom she famously feuded with in the past.

"I’m so happy to do it for you guys," she added.