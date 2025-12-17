Your tip
NeNe Leakes
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Former 'Real Housewives' Star May Return for New Bravo Show That Promises 'Once in a Lifetime Adventure' as 'Conversations Are Being Had'

Photo of 'Real Housewives' logo
Source: Bravo/UNSPLASH

Bravo is gearing up for their new series 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

As Bravo is gearing up to film a new Real Housewives spin-off, RadarOnline.com can reveal a former star is in talks to potentially return to the network.

The new series, which was announced at BravoCon, is entitled The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

NeNe Leakes's Return?

Photo of NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

'Nothing is confirmed' regarding NeNe Leakes returning, a source noted.

Rumors have been flying for a bit that former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is set to return to the network on the new show.

Leakes was always a fan favorite, known for her quick wit and impressive shade-throwing. According to a source, the rumors have some validity to the gossip, as "conversations" with Leakes "are being had" regarding a potential return for the new show.

"But," they added as a caveat, "there is nothing confirmed."

Vicki Gunvalson's Going on 'Road Trip'

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: MEGA

Vicki Gunvalson will return to 'RHOC' for Season 20.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson appeared on The Viall Files podcast, and she confirmed she will be a cast member on the Road Trip show.

She first began by discussing her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. At BravoCon's The Bravo's Awards Show, Gunvalson was officially invited back to RHOC by Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen for their upcoming 20th season. Unsurprisingly, she accepted.

"I think it’s mid-February. We don’t have an exact date yet. But it will be mid-February," the OG of the OC said regarding filming for RHOC.

She then commented on being on Road Trip, stating, "I’m going to do the girls' trip like four days before that. And a little caveat, I’m going on the girls' trip January 18th through the end of January."

What Can Fans Expect From the 'Road Trip' Show?

Photo of Bravo logo
Source: Bravo

Bravo announced their new show at BravoCon 2025.

Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, spoke out last month to dish on what fans can expect from the Road Trip show.

"For two decades, The Real Housewives has amplified women's voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity" she revealed "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural phenomenon — and the fans who've been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn."

An official announcement for the show said the following: "In this special event series, a group of beloved Housewives from across the years embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, making their way through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise's history. Starting where it all began in Orange County and culminating in an epic East Coast grand finale, each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present, and look toward the many miles still ahead.

"Along the way, viewers can expect nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver."

What Other 'Real Housewives' Stars Are Rumored to Be on 'Road Trip?'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice has been rumored to possibly be on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip'

While no other details regarding the series have been revealed, there has been online speculation about other people who may join the show.

Two names that have been thrown around include Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has also been rumored to be a potential cast member on the show based on rumors.

Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

