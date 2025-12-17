EXCLUSIVE: Former 'Real Housewives' Star May Return for New Bravo Show That Promises 'Once in a Lifetime Adventure' as 'Conversations Are Being Had'

The new series, which was announced at BravoCon, is entitled The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

As Bravo is gearing up to film a new Real Housewives spin-off, RadarOnline.com can reveal a former star is in talks to potentially return to the network.

Leakes was always a fan favorite, known for her quick wit and impressive shade-throwing. According to a source, the rumors have some validity to the gossip, as "conversations" with Leakes "are being had" regarding a potential return for the new show.

Rumors have been flying for a bit that former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is set to return to the network on the new show.

She then commented on being on Road Trip, stating, "I’m going to do the girls' trip like four days before that. And a little caveat, I’m going on the girls' trip January 18th through the end of January."

"I think it’s mid-February. We don’t have an exact date yet. But it will be mid-February," the OG of the OC said regarding filming for RHOC.

She first began by discussing her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. At BravoCon's The Bravo's Awards Show, Gunvalson was officially invited back to RHOC by Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen for their upcoming 20th season . Unsurprisingly, she accepted.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson appeared on The Viall Files podcast, and she confirmed she will be a cast member on the Road Trip show.

Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, spoke out last month to dish on what fans can expect from the Road Trip show.

"For two decades, The Real Housewives has amplified women's voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity" she revealed "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural phenomenon — and the fans who've been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn."

An official announcement for the show said the following: "In this special event series, a group of beloved Housewives from across the years embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, making their way through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise's history. Starting where it all began in Orange County and culminating in an epic East Coast grand finale, each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present, and look toward the many miles still ahead.

"Along the way, viewers can expect nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver."