Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! Reality TV Queens Livid Over 'Being Treated Like Second-class Citizens' and Feeling 'Abandoned' as Franchise Continues to Fade

Housewives stars furious over being treated like second-class citizens as the franchise fades fast.
Source: BRAVO

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

The Housewives franchise isn't just feuding – it's fading.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bravo's once-golden empire is on life support as parent NBCUniversal shifts focus – and budget – to Peacock's shiny hit The Traitors.

The Bravo Ladies' Aren't Happy

Bravo insiders claimed 'The Housewives' franchise is losing network support as focus shifts to 'The Traitors.'
Source: PEACOCK

"The Housewives feel abandoned," says one network insider. "They were the crown jewels, but now everyone upstairs only wants to talk about The Traitors. The message is clear – the Housewives are history."

But the ladies aren't taking it quietly.

"They built Bravo into what it is," fumes a source. "Now they're treated like second-class citizens while Peacock gets all the love."

The Future Of The Franchise

NBCUniversal sources dismissed talk of favoritism, insisting no single show gets all the attention.
Source: MEGA

Another insider laughed off the drama surrounding the Bravo ladies and said: "You think only one show across all of NBCU gets attention?"

Earlier this year, Bravo's announced of four new shows – including The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, The Valley: Persian Style, Ladies of London, and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition — which also included the renewal of several long-running shows.

One of the most beloved shows,The Real Housewives of New York City, was noticeably absent from the renewals list, which caused fans to start panicking about the future.

