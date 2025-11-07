EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! Reality TV Queens Livid Over 'Being Treated Like Second-class Citizens' and Feeling 'Abandoned' as Franchise Continues to Fade
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The Housewives franchise isn't just feuding – it's fading.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bravo's once-golden empire is on life support as parent NBCUniversal shifts focus – and budget – to Peacock's shiny hit The Traitors.
The Bravo Ladies' Aren't Happy
"The Housewives feel abandoned," says one network insider. "They were the crown jewels, but now everyone upstairs only wants to talk about The Traitors. The message is clear – the Housewives are history."
But the ladies aren't taking it quietly.
"They built Bravo into what it is," fumes a source. "Now they're treated like second-class citizens while Peacock gets all the love."
The Future Of The Franchise
Another insider laughed off the drama surrounding the Bravo ladies and said: "You think only one show across all of NBCU gets attention?"
Earlier this year, Bravo's announced of four new shows – including The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, The Valley: Persian Style, Ladies of London, and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition — which also included the renewal of several long-running shows.
One of the most beloved shows,The Real Housewives of New York City, was noticeably absent from the renewals list, which caused fans to start panicking about the future.