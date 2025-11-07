EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's $160Million Divorce Turns Nasty — 'They Both Checked Out of the Marriage a Long Time Ago'

Full House alum Lori Loughlin and designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli are living apart after 28 years of marriage – and RadarOnline.com can reveal their split is poised to turn nasty as they prepare to divide their combined $160 million fortune.

According to source, Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, who got hitched in 1997, have not filed paperwork for a divorce yet.

Loughlin's rep confirmed the split to a media outlet: "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."