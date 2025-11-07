EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's $160Million Divorce Turns Nasty — 'They Both Checked Out of the Marriage a Long Time Ago'
Full House alum Lori Loughlin and designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli are living apart after 28 years of marriage – and RadarOnline.com can reveal their split is poised to turn nasty as they prepare to divide their combined $160 million fortune.
According to source, Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, who got hitched in 1997, have not filed paperwork for a divorce yet.
Loughlin's rep confirmed the split to a media outlet: "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."
Past Legal Troubles Caught Up To The Couple
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the parents of Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, did time after pleading guilty to criminal charges related to the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
Prosecutors say the deep-pocketed duo paid over $500,000 in bribes to have their two kids falsely designated as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team to have the girls admitted to the elite school.
Loughlin was sprung from the slammer in December 2020 after nearly two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served nearly five months before his release in April 2021.
Now, an insider said the aftermath of the scandal – and its lingering embarrassment – contributed to their bitter bust-up.
They Both 'Checked Out'
"They both checked out of the marriage a long time ago. They never got over the shame of the whole admissions scandal. That put a wrecking ball through their world," the insider shared.
"They went from being these very outgoing, social, country-club types in Malibu to complete recluses."
Loughlin and Giannulli announced their split earlier this month after she was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and a hug with her Fall Into Winter costar James Tupper, 60.
And hours after the breakup news spread, the clothing mogul was seen out with fashion stylist Hannah Harrison, 32, who insisted their relationship is platonic.
Loughlin has been focused on rebuilding her career and put Giannulli at a "distant second best," a source shared.
Prenup Discussions Following The Split
Yet, pals said livid Loughlin is enraged by her estranged spouse spending time with a woman young enough to be their daughter, while Loughlin is believed to be miffed over the possibility of his wife talking about their wrecked romance with Tupper.
"The word is that they do have a prenup, but there will be a lot more to figure out as far as their shared assets," the insider said.
"Right now, they're finding it difficult to talk without getting into an argument, so they're trading messages about practical stuff through mutual friends, as well as their daughters, who hate being stuck in the middle."
Additional sources said the ex-jailbirds never truly recovered from the humiliation heaped on them by their legal nightmare – even though Loughlin has finally managed to revive her TV career.
"Mossimo says he doesn't even recognize Lori these days. To hear his take, she's gotten totally self-obsessed and detached from reality," the insider shared.
"Ever since she started getting acting roles again, it became all about her career – and Mossimo was a distant second best. She's equally unimpressed by him and hated how he'd always slope off with his golf buddies and ignore the family."
The insider added Giannulli seems to be mired in a midlife crisis – and he's been "grating on" Loughlin's nerves for a long time.
The Split It 'About To Get Ugly'
"It's no surprise they've reached the end of the road, and the fact they can't stand each other looks like it'll make for an extremely nasty split – especially with so much money and pride at stake," the insider observed.
Another source said, "Their marriage was very strong before the sh*t hit the fan with the college admissions scandal. That derailed it."
That mole also points out after the pair's guilty pleas, Giannulli's product sales suffered and Loughlin lost her regular role in Hallmark's When Calls the Heart franchise.
The source added, "They blamed each other, but he blamed her more."
Now, the insider said Loughlin is telling people that she's glad she won't have to deal with Giannuli's behavior anymore, but added: "He's pointing fingers and furious that she's gotten so cozy with her costar Tupper.
"She swears it's all innocent and that he's only a friend, but Mossimo doesn't buy it. There's zero trust left, and now they have to divide up $160 million in assets. There's no way it doesn't get ugly."