EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star 'Approached' to Join 'RHOC' Season 20 as Current Cast Remains in Limbo

RHOC just wrapped its 19th Season and, until now, the only thing known is that "OG of the OC" Vicki Gunvalson has been asked to return to the franchise in a full-time role for the first time since Season 13.

Those who have followed Laurita since her departure after Season 7 know that her family first moved to Las Vegas and then settled down in California.

On X, a post surfaced from @bravo_joshuaaa that said the following: "There's a rumor that Jacqueline Laurita has been approached for #RHOC S20..."

"But," another source piped in to add, "she definitely has been asked and is a contender to be on Season 20 of the show."

"It's uncertain if it will happen," another insider divulged, "as it depends on a lot of factors."

One of the sources revealed Laurita "has been approached several times about joining the cast of RHOC Season 20."

An insider revealed 'no one' aside from Vicki Gunvalson has been 'officially cast' for 'RHOC' Season 20.

At BravoCon last month, the network's bigwig Andy Cohen officially invited Gunvalson back to the show while she took the stage at The Bravos Award Show.

"No one aside from Vicki has been officially 'cast' on the show at this time," they stated. "Things remain in limbo for the current cast, and no one is sure who will be back and who won't be."

As far as where things stand with the current cast, another source revealed what's going on.

Cohen shocked the long-standing reality star when he asked her, "Vicki, would you join us as a Housewife for Season 20?"

Gunvalson was overcome with emotion and hugged Cohen, immediately accepting and saying, "Yes!"

In January 2020, Gunvalson said her first goodbye to the show, writing on Instagram, "I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years, and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love, and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way."

In 2023, she was awarded the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon.

"If you watched Season 1… I was like, 'I don’t want to get old,' but here we are getting old together," she told the crowd during her acceptance speech. "I want to thank my sisterhood of all my housewives fans and friends, and my cast members that we filmed with season 1, 18 years ago. I love you all... None of this would be possible without all the fans who supported me and loved me through all the s--- that I had. It has not been easy."

RhOC Season 20 is expected to air on Bravo next year.