EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Set to 'Crown Princess Kate Early' By Gifting Her Massively Sentimental Treasure to Mark Her 44th Birthday
Jan. 15 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to receive what sources described as an unusually sentimental birthday gift from her father-in-law, King Charles after to mark her recent 44th birthday – a gesture royal watchers told RadarOnline.com is an early symbolic endorsement of her future role at the heart of the monarchy.
Catherine, who turned 44 on January 9, has developed a notably close relationship with Charles, 77, in recent years, shaped by shared public duty and their separate cancer battles.
A Historic Expansion of Royal Authority
The King and the Princess of Wales have been seen supporting one another during hospital treatments and official engagements, while Charles has also recently granted Catherine the authority to issue royal warrants.
This significant move makes her the first Princess of Wales to hold that power in 116 years.
Against that backdrop, her birthday is set to be marked not quietly, but with a gift said to be steeped in dynastic meaning and recognition of her future role.
The Symbolic 'Early Crowning' of a Future Queen
According to one senior palace aide, Charles is set to gift the mother-of-three a present that comes from a deeply personal place and signifies his recognition she will soon be crowned Queen.
"It is likely to be one of the late Queen Elizabeth's treasures," the mole said.
The insider added the gift would be "like Kate was being crowned early," carrying huge emotional weight as Charles favors objects with history and sentiment over those that are purely ceremonial.
A Stabilizing Force in a Slimmed-Down Monarchy
Such a gesture would underscore Catherine's increasingly central position within the royal family as Charles continues to slim down the monarchy and place greater emphasis on trusted senior figures while he continues to fight an undisclosed form of cancer.
Palace insiders say the King values Catherine's sense of duty and composure, viewing her as a "stabilizing presence" who embodies continuity during a period of institutional health crises and heightened public scrutiny.
Heirlooms as Signals of Sovereign Confidence
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to historically charged items, from her engagement ring to the Royal Family Order.
Royal sources said any new heirloom would be a visible signal of confidence from Charles as he prepares the next generation for greater responsibility.
A source noted: "The choice of a historically resonant object would reinforce her status not only as Prince William's consort, but as a future queen consort being quietly, and deliberately, prepared for what inevitably lies ahead."