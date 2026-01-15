Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Set to 'Crown Princess Kate Early' By Gifting Her Massively Sentimental Treasure to Mark Her 44th Birthday

Split photos of Princess Catherine and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to receive what sources described as an unusually sentimental birthday gift from her father-in-law, King Charles.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to receive what sources described as an unusually sentimental birthday gift from her father-in-law, King Charles after to mark her recent 44th birthday – a gesture royal watchers told RadarOnline.com is an early symbolic endorsement of her future role at the heart of the monarchy.

Catherine, who turned 44 on January 9, has developed a notably close relationship with Charles, 77, in recent years, shaped by shared public duty and their separate cancer battles.

Article continues below advertisement

A Historic Expansion of Royal Authority

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales marks her 44th birthday with a deeply meaningful royal gesture.

The King and the Princess of Wales have been seen supporting one another during hospital treatments and official engagements, while Charles has also recently granted Catherine the authority to issue royal warrants.

This significant move makes her the first Princess of Wales to hold that power in 116 years.

Against that backdrop, her birthday is set to be marked not quietly, but with a gift said to be steeped in dynastic meaning and recognition of her future role.

Article continues below advertisement

The Symbolic 'Early Crowning' of a Future Queen

Photo of King Charles

King Charles III honors Catherine with a gift filled with history and sentiment.

According to one senior palace aide, Charles is set to gift the mother-of-three a present that comes from a deeply personal place and signifies his recognition she will soon be crowned Queen.

"It is likely to be one of the late Queen Elizabeth's treasures," the mole said.

The insider added the gift would be "like Kate was being crowned early," carrying huge emotional weight as Charles favors objects with history and sentiment over those that are purely ceremonial.

Article continues below advertisement

A Stabilizing Force in a Slimmed-Down Monarchy

Photo of Princess Catherine and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Catherine and Charles strengthen their bond through duty and shared resilience.

Such a gesture would underscore Catherine's increasingly central position within the royal family as Charles continues to slim down the monarchy and place greater emphasis on trusted senior figures while he continues to fight an undisclosed form of cancer.

Palace insiders say the King values Catherine's sense of duty and composure, viewing her as a "stabilizing presence" who embodies continuity during a period of institutional health crises and heightened public scrutiny.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the 'Bulletproof Sunshine' Spin Doctor Who's Been Hired to Guide William to Throne Without Scandal

Photos of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 40 Hairstyle Changes in Just 3 Weeks! Diva Duchess' Stylist Lifts Lid on Reality of Servicing Ex-Actress' Demands

Heirlooms as Signals of Sovereign Confidence

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

A treasured heirloom highlights Catherine’s path toward becoming queen consort.

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to historically charged items, from her engagement ring to the Royal Family Order.

Royal sources said any new heirloom would be a visible signal of confidence from Charles as he prepares the next generation for greater responsibility.

A source noted: "The choice of a historically resonant object would reinforce her status not only as Prince William's consort, but as a future queen consort being quietly, and deliberately, prepared for what inevitably lies ahead."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.