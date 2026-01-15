Inside Tiger Woods' 50th Birthday Bash: Golf Legend Celebrated Major Milestone with Glamorous Girlfriend Vanessa Trump and A-List Pals

Woods and Vanessa's romance began after they met each other while attending events for the Benjamin School, the pricey Florida private school their children attended.

Not long after, she was seen walking alongside Woods as he supported son Charlie at school golf tournaments and later at Palm Beach social functions together.

In just a little over a year of dating, one insider claimed Woods and Vanessa's relationship has become "really, really serious" – and allegedly has the iconic athlete considering getting married for a second time.

"It's a much more mature relationship than anything he's been in before, and he's going into it with his eye on something long-term," the insider claimed. "Ideally, for the rest of his life."

The source added: "Of everyone he's dated since (his ex-wife) Elin, I'd say Vanessa is the closest thing to a soulmate he's ever had."