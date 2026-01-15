'It's Failing': Megyn Kelly Blames Bari Weiss for Tony Dokoupil's Crying Segment and His Attempts to 'Therapize' Viewers — 'This is a Lesbian's Idea of What Women Want'

"CBS Evening News is officially launched with its new anchor, 'Toprah' Dokoupil. That's what I call him, because he's crying and constantly trying to therapize us through the news," Kelly began the segment. "I figured it out. Bari is an out lesbian, and she's in a marriage to another woman, and they have kids, and so on. This is a lesbian's idea of what women want."

Kelly proceeded to break down how Weiss misjudged the type of man she believed viewers wanted to see behind the Evening News desk.

"Like, he's sweet, he's soft, this is what this is going to sell. No, no, no, no, no, no. We want someone with balls, with a spine, someone who will protect us, somebody who, when the burglar comes, will be the first out the door," she said.