'It's Failing': Megyn Kelly Blames Bari Weiss for Tony Dokoupil's Crying Segment and His Attempts to 'Therapize' Viewers — 'This is a Lesbian's Idea of What Women Want'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has blamed newly minted CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for anchor Tony Dokoupil's disastrous start and the network's slipping ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Megyn Kelly Show host dubbed the new CBS Evening News anchor "Toprah" as she claimed his constant tears and attempts to "therapize" the audience reflected a "lesbian's idea of what women want."
Kelly Slams 'Toprah' and Weiss
"CBS Evening News is officially launched with its new anchor, 'Toprah' Dokoupil. That's what I call him, because he's crying and constantly trying to therapize us through the news," Kelly began the segment. "I figured it out. Bari is an out lesbian, and she's in a marriage to another woman, and they have kids, and so on. This is a lesbian's idea of what women want."
Kelly proceeded to break down how Weiss misjudged the type of man she believed viewers wanted to see behind the Evening News desk.
"Like, he's sweet, he's soft, this is what this is going to sell. No, no, no, no, no, no. We want someone with balls, with a spine, someone who will protect us, somebody who, when the burglar comes, will be the first out the door," she said.
Dokoupil's Rough Start at CBS Evening News
"They won't be hiding behind us like that, as we call it in my family, 'first defender.' Whenever Doug and I go on the road, whether it's like a hotel or like a rental, he knows he has to be first defender, and he's perfectly fine in that role, like Tony 'Toprah' Dokoupil is not first defender," Kelly added. "It's very clear, and already it's failing."
Dokoupil's transition to primetime anchor has been anything but smooth. On his first broadcast, the anchor had a meltdown over a teleprompter error, mere hours after he vowed to be a better host than the late legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite.
His second day on the job didn't go over well, either. Dokoupil broke down in tears as he reflected on what the city of Miami meant to him – and while the piece was seemingly meant to draw an emotional reaction from the audience, viewers mocked him online instead.
Kelly also took offense to Dokoupil "patronizing" viewers in his brief time as lead anchor.
"Oh my God, the patronization he's giving Stuart Smalley vibes," she said. "We're good enough. We're smart enough. And gosh darn it, people like us – I cannot get over how he continues to patronize the audience like, 'Oh, you know what? You may not agree with us on everything, but that's okay, you don't have to. We're gonna make sure you have the –' just f--king deliver the news."
"You have 19 minutes of content. Get up and down on the news and stop trying to handhold your audience like they are a bunch of babies who need you to stroke them through every update and the summary at the end of all the big stories that he's handling," the host added.
Kelly Advises Weiss to Listen to Viewers
As for Weiss, Kelly advised the editor-in-chief to listen to complaints from viewers like herself or continue to suffer ratings hits.
"Year over year, they are down 23 percent from the same time last year in both the overall number and in the key advertising (demographics)," she explained. "So they have lost one quarter of their audience since launching with Topra, and he's also down from the debut of the previous hosts, John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois, who averaged much higher numbers than he did."
"So it's not going well over at CBS, and if they were smart, they would listen to yours truly and other critics about the many, many things they're doing wrong," she noted. "But I'm kind of also not rooting for them to listen because it's fun to watch."