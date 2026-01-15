Elizabeth Smart Admits Feeling 'Embarrassed' About Being Sexually Assaulted During Horrific Kidnapping in New Documentary — 'I Felt I'd Be Judged for It'

While Smart's story has been told several times in the 22 years since her rescue, the Netflix documentary Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, premiering on January 21, explores the profound psychological and emotional toll endured by the then-teenager and her family.

It includes never-before-seen archival materials, and Smart opens up like never before about what she went through both in captivity and after her rescue.

"I want survivors to know they are not alone. There's so many of us. And I want people who have never experienced this to get a taste of what it’s really like — the depth of fear — to be forced to do things you would never do. There’s a purpose to sharing my story," she shared about her life-altering ordeal.

After a four-week trial in 2010, Mitchell was convicted of interstate kidnapping and transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity and sentenced to life in prison.

Barzee pleaded guilty in 2009 to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor in a deal with prosecutors and cooperated in their case against her estranged husband. She was granted an early release from her 15-year federal prison sentence in 2018.