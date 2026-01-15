EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the 'Bulletproof Sunshine' Spin Doctor Who's Been Hired to Guide William to Throne Without Scandal

Against that backdrop, Kensington Palace has recruited Liza Ravenscroft, a veteran communications strategist, to join William's office in a senior press role – with insiders telling us her "ultimate mission" is to guide the future king to the throne without scandals or displays of public in-fighting that have torn apart The Firm across the past year.

Ravenscroft arrives with more than two decades of experience spanning media and high-stakes corporate crisis management.

She most recently worked at the global PR firm Edelman, where she held a senior position in its U.K. crisis and risk team after joining in November 2024.

Before that, she led crisis communications for major international brands and institutions, developing a reputation for calm authority under pressure.