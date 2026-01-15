Your tip
Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the 'Bulletproof Sunshine' Spin Doctor Who's Been Hired to Guide William to Throne Without Scandal

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Radar has revealed how the Bulletproof Sunshine spin doctor is guiding Prince William toward the throne.

Jan. 15 2026

Prince William is quietly reshaping the operation around his future reign and has brought in a seasoned crisis communications specialist to help safeguard his credibility and steady the monarchy through a period of renewed family tension and institutional scrutiny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal 43-year-old William's decision comes as the royal household faces a convergence of challenges – including the lingering reputational damage surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, the possibility of Prince Harry, 41, returning to the U.K. with taxpayer-funded security and the cancer battles of his wife Catherine and King Charles, 77.

New ‘Fixer’ Hired to Save Crown

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reshaping his team ahead of his future reign.

Against that backdrop, Kensington Palace has recruited Liza Ravenscroft, a veteran communications strategist, to join William's office in a senior press role – with insiders telling us her "ultimate mission" is to guide the future king to the throne without scandals or displays of public in-fighting that have torn apart The Firm across the past year.

Ravenscroft arrives with more than two decades of experience spanning media and high-stakes corporate crisis management.

She most recently worked at the global PR firm Edelman, where she held a senior position in its U.K. crisis and risk team after joining in November 2024.

Before that, she led crisis communications for major international brands and institutions, developing a reputation for calm authority under pressure.

William’s ‘Bulletproof’ PR Weapon

Photo of Liza Ravenscrof
Source: @TalktoLiza/X

He hired a senior crisis communications specialist.

A former boss once summed up Ravenscroft's approach with a phrase that has since followed her into royal circles – calling her "bulletproof sunshine."

An ex-colleague at Edelman, who worked closely with her, said the description was well earned.

They said: "Liza has an instinctive optimism and tends to approach even the most difficult situations by focusing on what can be fixed rather than what has gone wrong.

"What really sets her apart is how grounded she is – despite her experience and seniority, she remains genuinely modest, which is unusual in an industry that is rarely short on ego."

Shaping the Future King’s Public Image

exclusive bulletproof sunshine spin doctor guiding william throne
Source: MEGA

William responded to growing pressure on the royal household.

That blend of optimism and discipline is seen as central to her new remit.

While the timing of her appointment coincides with renewed speculation about Harry's movements and the ongoing fallout from Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, palace insiders suggest Ravenscroft's focus will be less on daily firefighting and more on reinforcing William's long-term standing as he moves closer to the throne.

A Kensington Palace source said Ravenscroft would be working on the "daily press interaction" experienced by Kensington Palace, rather than acting as a dedicated crisis fixer – unless one comes up in her new dealings with media.

Her appointment follows a demanding period for William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, as they navigated her cancer treatment and recovery.

In that time, the couple have increasingly opted for more direct forms of public communication, including Catherine's recent Mother Nature video series.

That shift was accelerated after intense scrutiny over a Mother's Day photograph released in 2024 that appeared to have been digitally altered.

Ravenscroft is expected to help guide those evolving communication choices while respecting William's existing approach.

"Safe Pair of Hands" Defined by Professional Discipline

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The future king is working to steady the monarchy.

Former colleagues point to her past work as a key asset.

One said: "When you see her in action, she always starts by thinking about what the journalist is trying to achieve.

"Her instinct is not to block or shut stories down, but to find a workable middle ground that allows everyone to do their job."

Another PR industry source said she was "a calm in the eye of the storm" during major crises for brands and individuals.

They added: "She's extremely easy to deal with, has very little ego, and is relentlessly practical about getting results.

"She stands out as one of the strongest PR operators many in the industry have worked alongside – calm under pressure, exceptionally capable, and laser-focused on the task in front of her."

