EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Crisis PR Fight — Future King 'Hires Top Spin Doctor' Dubbed 'Bulletproof Sunshine' as He Gets Set to Battle Andrew Windsor and Prince Harry Into 2026

The Prince of Wales, 43, is said to have brought in Liza Ravenscroft from global communications firm Edelman as the monarchy faces overlapping challenges, the lingering fallout from ex- Prince Andrew 's relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein , ongoing tensions with Prince Harry and the health crises confronting King Charles III , 77.

Prince William has moved to strengthen his inner circle by recruiting a senior crisis communications specialist as the royal family braces for continued turbulence linked to his estranged brother and disgraced uncle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the same time, Harry's ongoing legal battles over his private security in the U.K. , his strained relationship with his father and brother, and his criticism of the media ensure a steady stream of negative headlines for The Firm.

The Duke of York, 65, has been stripped of his royal titles and removed from Royal Lodge in Windsor , yet scrutiny of his links to Epstein continues to cast a shadow over the institution William will soon inherit.

Her arrival comes as questions persist about Andrew Windsor's conduct and the monarchy's response.

The source added the move reflected a recognition the next phase of the monarchy would require "tighter, brand-focused coordination."

"The timing matters, it follows a turbulent spell and reflects a push to bring Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace into much closer step as plans increasingly focus on William's upcoming succession."

A source familiar with the appointment said: "Julian Payne never really severed his ties with the King, so it is no accident that a senior figure from his team has ended up working with William.

Ravenscroft's recruitment is understood to have been encouraged by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to Charles and Queen Camilla who now serves as Edelman's chief executive.

A royal source said communications staff working for the prince bring a "wide range of professional backgrounds" and insisted Ravenscroft would be operating in a "non-crisis" capacity and be focused on day-to-day media engagement rather than firefighting the huge controversies that keep engulfing the royals.

Kensington Palace has sought to play down the idea that the hire signals panic.

Ravenscroft's professional profile underlines why her arrival has attracted attention.

On her resume, she writes "multinational brands have never had higher expectations nor more scrutiny when things go wrong," adding she advises organizations on "how to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents."

She notes such work is "often front-page stuff, from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks."

Before Edelman, she held senior roles at British Airways and Marriott International. In a candid reflection on her approach, Ravenscroft says a former manager dubbed her "bulletproof sunshine" and describes herself as "a seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure."

Announcing her departure from Edelman, she wrote: "If crisis makes your eyes sparkle and supporting big-name companies through them gets you out of bed in the morning, then try mine on for size."

The monarchy's sensitivity to reputation has been openly acknowledged by Payne.

Speaking last year, he described the institution as "a brand" with a communications operation of around a dozen people but "a boss with a thousand years of history behind him."