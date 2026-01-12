Millie Bobby Brown Fights Back Tears During Final 'Stranger Things' Table Read With David Harbour Following 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims
Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown fought back tears during the final table read for Stranger Things alongside co-star David Harbour after he was hit with harassment and bullying allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The emotional moment was captured for the Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.
'Stranger Things' Final Table Read
Brown, 21, teared up as the cast read the part of the script when her character, Eleven, has a particularly emotional scene with Harbour's character, Hopper.
In the clip, Brown looked distressed, curled up in the corner of a sofa as she rested her head in one hand while the other clutched her script.
"When you found me in the woods, I was just a kid," Brown recited her lines in the scene where her character prepares to face off with Vecna, the monster from the upside down.
"I was scared. I didn't understand this world, didn't understand people," Brown continued. "But you took me in, and you taught me."
Brown paused from reading to look up at Harbour, 50, and the two shared a moment.
Through tears she continued reading, "You protected me, you raised me, you became my dad."
Harbour turned his gaze away from his 21-year-old co-star as she delivered the heartbreaking line.
Brown's Harassment and Bullying Complaint
The documentary comes months after rumors swirled about drama on the set while filming the final season of the hit Netflix show.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Brown filed a complaint accusing Harbour of harassment and bullying prior to production on the fifth season kicking off. The complaint did not include any accusations of the actor acting inappropriately in any sexual way.
"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," an insider reportedly said at the time. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."
Harbour was said to be subjected to an internal investigation, while Brown was accompanied by a personal representative on set during filming.
After months of rumors swirling about Brown and Harbour, the two seemingly attempted to dismiss rumors about their feud by posing together for red carpet photos at the Stranger Things premiere.
Brown said the cast was "so lucky to have each other" as she branded Harbour an "amazing" actor.
When asked about her off-screen relationship with Harbour, Brown kept things cordial as she said, "We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."
In another interview, Brown noted how she felt safe with Harbour and her co-stars after a decade of filming together.
"Of course I felt safe, I mean, we've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set," the actress told Deadline. "You naturally just… you know, you've been doing it for so long. We also play father and daughter, so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2."