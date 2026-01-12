Millie Bobby Brown Fights Back Tears During Final 'Stranger Things' Table Read With David Harbour Following 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims

The emotional moment was captured for the Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.

Millie Bobby Brown fought back tears during the final table read for Stranger Things alongside co-star David Harbour after he was hit with harassment and bullying allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown was overcome with emotions during the final table read for 'Stranger Things.'

Brown, 21, teared up as the cast read the part of the script when her character, Eleven, has a particularly emotional scene with Harbour's character, Hopper.

In the clip, Brown looked distressed, curled up in the corner of a sofa as she rested her head in one hand while the other clutched her script.

"When you found me in the woods, I was just a kid," Brown recited her lines in the scene where her character prepares to face off with Vecna, the monster from the upside down.