Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out About 'Flawed' 'Stranger Things' Cast: Actress Admits 'There's No Perfect Person' After 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against David Harbour Were Leaked

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown said her 'Stranger Things' co-stars' 'quirks' are the 'DNA of the show.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amid her "harassment and bullying" complaint against co-star David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about the "flawed" Stranger Things cast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown dished on her popular show, which is currently in its final season, during an appearance at Netflix HQ.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Claimed the 'Stranger Things' Cast Are All 'Outcasts'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against 'Stranger Things' co-star David Harbour.

Brown spilled on her castmates, noting they're all "outcasts" in their "own way."

"If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way. And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors," Brown shared.

She called the "quirks" the Stranger Things cast has the "DNA of the show."

"People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person. If you look at Robin [played by Maya Hawke] or El or Hopper [David Harbour] or Joyce [Winona Ryder], you go, Wow, I feel incredibly connected to this person,'" Brown noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Insisted There's No 'Perfect Person' on the Set of 'Stranger Things'

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown insisted the cast of 'Stranger Things' is able to be 'vulnerable' on the set.

While they're taping the hit series, Brown claimed there's no "perfect person" on their set.

"And that's what's exciting because you are able to be entirely vulnerable because we all are. And we're all entirely ourselves," she revealed.

The young star also credited the show with changing her as a human being, as being in the limelight from a young age "makes you grow up" due to the copious amounts of "people watching you."

"It's changed me a whole bunch," she detailed. "I'm a mother. I'm also married. But as a person, I started out when I was ten, so it's probably given me a lot more than the average person because it's been like school to me. It's all I've ever known. It's taught me about being a professional person. It's been school to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown 'Felt Safe' With David Harbour, Regardless of Her Complaint

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown said she and David Harbour have a 'closer bond than the rest.'

As Radar reported, Brown recently claimed she felt a sense of safety and trust on the set of Stranger Things with Harbour, regardless of the complaint she filed against him before filming the show's final season.

"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," she explained in a recent interview. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long."

"We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2," she added.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier's Heartbreaking Health Crisis: 'Full House' Icon Undergoing Tongue Cancer Treatment 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel face divorce fears as their careers drive them to live separate lives.

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Divorce Fears Erupt — Couple 'Leading Increasingly Separate Lives' as Their Hollywood Careers Go in Different Directions

Millie Bobby Brown Insisted She Has a 'Great Relationship' With David Harbour

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown revealed she and David Harbour 'work really closely together.'

Brown went on to explicitly state she and Harbour have a "great relationship."

"We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes," she elaborated. "And I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we put into the closure of our relationship, and what that looks like.

"And to give some of the fans, especially the Hopper and Eleven fans, those scenes that I feel, I think are gonna be quite impactful. But I love it. It makes me wanna bring my A-game every single time I see that I'm on the call sheet working with him because I know he's bringing it right back."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.