Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out About 'Flawed' 'Stranger Things' Cast: Actress Admits 'There's No Perfect Person' After 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against David Harbour Were Leaked
Dec. 2 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Amid her "harassment and bullying" complaint against co-star David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about the "flawed" Stranger Things cast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brown dished on her popular show, which is currently in its final season, during an appearance at Netflix HQ.
Millie Bobby Brown Claimed the 'Stranger Things' Cast Are All 'Outcasts'
Brown spilled on her castmates, noting they're all "outcasts" in their "own way."
"If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way. And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors," Brown shared.
She called the "quirks" the Stranger Things cast has the "DNA of the show."
"People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person. If you look at Robin [played by Maya Hawke] or El or Hopper [David Harbour] or Joyce [Winona Ryder], you go, Wow, I feel incredibly connected to this person,'" Brown noted.
Millie Bobby Brown Insisted There's No 'Perfect Person' on the Set of 'Stranger Things'
While they're taping the hit series, Brown claimed there's no "perfect person" on their set.
"And that's what's exciting because you are able to be entirely vulnerable because we all are. And we're all entirely ourselves," she revealed.
The young star also credited the show with changing her as a human being, as being in the limelight from a young age "makes you grow up" due to the copious amounts of "people watching you."
"It's changed me a whole bunch," she detailed. "I'm a mother. I'm also married. But as a person, I started out when I was ten, so it's probably given me a lot more than the average person because it's been like school to me. It's all I've ever known. It's taught me about being a professional person. It's been school to me."
Millie Bobby Brown 'Felt Safe' With David Harbour, Regardless of Her Complaint
As Radar reported, Brown recently claimed she felt a sense of safety and trust on the set of Stranger Things with Harbour, regardless of the complaint she filed against him before filming the show's final season.
"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," she explained in a recent interview. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long."
"We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2," she added.
Millie Bobby Brown Insisted She Has a 'Great Relationship' With David Harbour
Brown went on to explicitly state she and Harbour have a "great relationship."
"We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes," she elaborated. "And I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we put into the closure of our relationship, and what that looks like.
"And to give some of the fans, especially the Hopper and Eleven fans, those scenes that I feel, I think are gonna be quite impactful. But I love it. It makes me wanna bring my A-game every single time I see that I'm on the call sheet working with him because I know he's bringing it right back."