Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out About 'Flawed' 'Stranger Things' Cast: Actress Admits 'There's No Perfect Person' After 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against David Harbour Were Leaked

Brown spilled on her castmates, noting they're all "outcasts" in their "own way."

"If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way. And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors," Brown shared.

She called the "quirks" the Stranger Things cast has the "DNA of the show."

"People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person. If you look at Robin [played by Maya Hawke] or El or Hopper [David Harbour] or Joyce [Winona Ryder], you go, Wow, I feel incredibly connected to this person,'" Brown noted.