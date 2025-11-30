Millie Bobby Brown Says She Always 'Felt Safe on Set' with David Harbour Despite Prior Harassment and Bullying Claim

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that Brown, 21, had submitted a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of production on Season 5. The claim, which the outlet said included "pages and pages of accusations," allegedly prompted an investigation that "went on for months." Neither star has directly addressed the specifics of the report.

But in a new interview with Deadline, Brown emphasized that she has always felt secure working alongside Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, the adoptive father to her character Eleven.

"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," Brown said in a clip shared Friday, November 28. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long."

Brown added that the emotional depth of Hopper and Eleven's on-screen relationship has shaped their off-screen dynamic as well. "We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2," she said, before costar Noah Schnapp chimed in to tease about their own friendship.