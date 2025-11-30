Your tip
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Says She Always 'Felt Safe on Set' with David Harbour Despite Prior Harassment and Bullying Claim

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown said she 'felt safe' working with David Harbour on the 'Stranger Things'.

Profile Image

Nov. 30 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown claims she felt a sense of safety and trust on the Stranger Things set with longtime costar David Harbour, even as questions still surround a harassment and bullying complaint she allegedly filed against him before filming the show’s final season, RadarOnline.com can report.

Brown Felt Safe Working Alongside Harbour

millie bobby brown felt safe on set david harbour harassment bullying
Source: MEGA

Brown, 21, reportedly filed a complaint against Harbour, 50, before filming Season 5.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that Brown, 21, had submitted a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of production on Season 5. The claim, which the outlet said included "pages and pages of accusations," allegedly prompted an investigation that "went on for months." Neither star has directly addressed the specifics of the report.

But in a new interview with Deadline, Brown emphasized that she has always felt secure working alongside Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, the adoptive father to her character Eleven.

"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," Brown said in a clip shared Friday, November 28. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long."

Brown added that the emotional depth of Hopper and Eleven's on-screen relationship has shaped their off-screen dynamic as well. "We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2," she said, before costar Noah Schnapp chimed in to tease about their own friendship.

'Stranger Things' Finale

millie bobby brown felt safe on set david harbour harassment bullying
Source: MEGA

Brown added she felt safe with 'everyone on that set.'

Looking ahead to the Season 5 finale of Stranger Things, Brown reflected on filming several heartfelt moments between the two characters. "But David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes," she told outlets. "And I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we put into the closure of our relationship, and what that looks like."

She added that she expects the scenes to resonate strongly with fans. "And to give some of the fans, especially the Hopper and Eleven fans, those scenes that I feel, I think are gonna be quite impactful. But I love it. It makes me wanna bring my A-game every single time I see that I'm on the call sheet working with him because I know he's bringing it right back."

The Harassment Complaint

millie bobby brown felt safe on set david harbour harassment bullying
Source: MEGA

Brown said she has 'a really special bond' with Harbour.

At the Season 5 premiere, co-creator Ross Duffer declined to address the reported complaint directly but stressed the production's commitment to a safe environment, saying, "nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Brown later told Entertainment Tonight that she shares "a really special bond" with Harbour, while Harbour said of his young costar, "I adore her."

