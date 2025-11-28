How Millie Bobby Brown Patched Up her Friendship with TV Dad David Harbour after Actress Accused Co-star of Bullying and Sparked Netflix Investigation

Despite the accusations, Brown and Harbour appeared together at the season five world premiere in Los Angeles on November 6, and Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, revealed why it was key for the pair to attend the event.

“We've been doing that for the last 10 years,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

Brown also revealed it was "so nice" being able to "come back together" with Harbour on the fifth and final season.

The shocking report alleged Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Eleven. According to the report, there were "pages of pages" of allegations, but specific claims were not detailed.

No sexual impropriety was reportedly alleged. Following the complaint, an internal investigation by the streaming giant reportedly lasted “for months,” and, as a result, Brown was also allegedly accompanied by a personal representative while on set for the fifth season before filming wrapped in December 2024.