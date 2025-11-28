How Millie Bobby Brown Patched Up her Friendship with TV Dad David Harbour after Actress Accused Co-star of Bullying and Sparked Netflix Investigation
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on her friendship with Stranger Things co-star David Harbor, after a report surfaced she had accused her TV dad of bullying her on-set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the recent report, the 21-year-old allegedly filed a complaint against Harbour before the filming of the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show kicked off.
What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say?
Despite the accusations, Brown and Harbour appeared together at the season five world premiere in Los Angeles on November 6, and Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, revealed why it was key for the pair to attend the event.
“We've been doing that for the last 10 years,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”
Brown also revealed it was "so nice" being able to "come back together" with Harbour on the fifth and final season.
The shocking report alleged Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Eleven. According to the report, there were "pages of pages" of allegations, but specific claims were not detailed.
No sexual impropriety was reportedly alleged. Following the complaint, an internal investigation by the streaming giant reportedly lasted “for months,” and, as a result, Brown was also allegedly accompanied by a personal representative while on set for the fifth season before filming wrapped in December 2024.
Millie Bobby Brown's Tense Resurfaced Interview
Even with the drama, Netflix made clear that all the focus is on the show, which continues to be one of their tentpoles.
"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix insider said. "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."
However, Brown appeared to hint at brewing tension in a resurfaced MTV interview from March 2024, in which the TV star discussed her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi, set to take place just two months later. During the chat, the journalist floated the idea of a "Stranger Things-themed ceremony," suggesting she stroll down the aisle to the show's soundtrack, and they then added, "Harbour is officiating."
Brown's attitude suddenly shifted dramatically before she uttered a hesitant, "Yes."
David Harbour Tried to 'Protect' His Co-star
Soon after, Brown backtracked her reply with an awkward laugh, declaring, "I don't know how I feel (about that). Sure." The Enola Holmes actress then suggested the role should go to fellow co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner on the hit show. Modine would go on to officiate the couple's wedding.
Harbour also gave an insight into the friendship with his younger co-star during a 2017 interview with People, in which he reflected on the pressures of fame surrounding the then-13-year-old actress.
"I think she's in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that nobody seems to be paying attention to," the Thunderbolts actor said at the time. "I think the developing mind, someone who gets this famous and has still a brain that is not fully developed, is an extremely difficult thing to navigate. I hope that she gets the help that she needs. I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."
Harbour continued at the time: "Still, you know my hope with Millie always might focus with her, as always, that I want her to be an artist too when I'm in the nursing home, she'll bring me her Oscars, and I can look at them and stuff like that.
"But I'm not sure I think that the pitfalls are very deep in terms of this generation, this fame, this Instagram generation of constantly wanting to get likes or something."
Radar reached out to Netflix for comment but did not receive a response.