EXCLUSIVE: Inside David Harbour's Career Crisis – 'Stranger Things' Co-star Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying' Claims Leaked... Days After Ex Lily Allen's Album Exposed His 'Cheating Ways'

Now, sources claimed Brown, 21, accused her screen dad of harassment and bullying before filming of the final season of Stranger Things began, which could be the final nail in his career coffin.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "David is known for being one of the most ruthlessly ambitious actors out there, so for him, this scandal is the equivalent of Armageddon.

"The fact it blew up right before the new season of Stranger Things is a total disaster – both for him personally and the Netflix execs, who are sure to be taking a very dim view of this scandal that's reflected badly on everyone and is now threatening to blow up."