EXCLUSIVE: Inside David Harbour's Career Crisis – 'Stranger Things' Co-star Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying' Claims Leaked... Days After Ex Lily Allen's Album Exposed His 'Cheating Ways'

David Harbour faces crisis as Millie Bobby Brown 'bullying' leak and Lily Allen's cheating claims surface.
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

David Harbour is fighting to save his Hollywood career from ruin after estranged wife Lily Allen ruthlessly exposed his alleged bed-hopping and Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown reportedly bashed him as an on-set bully, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to spies, Harbour, 50, was already on the ropes after Allen 40, dropped her bombshell album West End Girl, which seems to skewer her ex for shameless skirt-chasing and the implosion of their four-year marriage.

Harassment Claims Threaten His Career

Lily Allen's album 'West End Girl' is highlighted as insiders suggest its lyrics mirror the escalating controversy surrounding David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Now, sources claimed Brown, 21, accused her screen dad of harassment and bullying before filming of the final season of Stranger Things began, which could be the final nail in his career coffin.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "David is known for being one of the most ruthlessly ambitious actors out there, so for him, this scandal is the equivalent of Armageddon.

"The fact it blew up right before the new season of Stranger Things is a total disaster – both for him personally and the Netflix execs, who are sure to be taking a very dim view of this scandal that's reflected badly on everyone and is now threatening to blow up."

Secret Allegations Threaten His Reputation

Millie Bobby Brown is reported to have voiced concerns about alleged on-set bullying by her screen dad ahead of the final season of 'Stranger Things.'
Source: MEGA

Details of Brown's exact allegations are being kept under wraps, but it's not believed that she accused him of sexual harassment on the Netflix series. The outcome of bosses' internal review of the claims is also currently unknown.

But for Harbour – who reportedly pressured Allen to agree to an open marriage only to develop romantic feelings for his alleged mistress – the damage to his reputation is still monumental, skewering his public image as one of the nicest guys in the biz, sources said.

Netflix executives are said to be watching the internal review closely as allegations linked to Harbour's behavior continue to circulate.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed: "David swears he's innocent and that these claims have no merit. But it's opened a real can of worms that could get very ugly if more people come forward to call out his behavior in any way.

"He's smart enough to know Lily's album will be Exhibit A for anyone else accusing him of wrongdoing, and that he's one step away from being totally canceled.

"He does still have friends on the Stranger Things set, as well as the acting community in general. But there are also a lot of people baying for his blood."

