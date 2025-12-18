David Harbour Will Not Attend 'Stranger Things' Finale Event Following Bizarre Bar Incident — And Weeks After Millie Bobby Brown's 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Leaked
Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
David Harbour will not attend the Stranger Things finale event after reports of his erratic behavior have surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The event is set to happen today at the Paley Center in New York City, and the actor was originally scheduled to attend.
David Harbour 'Not Attending' the Event Due to a 'Scheduling Conflict'
At the present time, he is no longer listed on a list of those who are set to appear on the red carpet for the event. He also does not appear on the venue's website for the screening and conversation.
A Paley Center spokesperson detailed that Harbour will "not be present due to a scheduling conflict."
Millie Bobby Brown, who reportedly accused Harbour of "harassment and bullying," is also not set to attend due to an injury.
A Bizarre Video of David Harbour
News of Harbour's absence from the event comes fresh on the heels of a report noting he was seen on video over the weekend taking a man's hat and running off with it.
The incident happened at Encitas Ale House, a pub in Encitas, California.
According to a news outlet that viewed the clip, Harbour entered the restaurant and, shortly after, ran outside with a white hat in his hand.
"C'mon, dude, f------ get me," he shouted to someone over his shoulder. A person who was in the restaurant whose hat the actor seemingly grabbed walked over to him and said, "What the f--- did I do to you, dude?"
People were then seen flooding out of the bar to see what was going on.
A woman's voice was then heard in the video begging the men not to "get into a fight."
The man ended up going back into the restaurant with his hat in tow, and no physical altercation went down between him and Harbour.
An insider claimed: "David has always been honest about managing his bipolar disorder. Wouldn't be surprised if that’s what he's dealing with here after working non-stop all year and having his personal life under public scrutiny. That would be stressful for anyone, but even more so for someone who is bipolar."
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Have 'Been Through a Lot Together'
As Radar previously reported, Harbour admitted he and Brown had "been through a lot together" after her allegations against him.
"We've been doing this show for ten years," he added. "I can't even parse out what's me and what's Hopper's overprotectiveness around her. They start to blend in and meld together."
After her accusations, Harbour was investigated internally for months, but the outcome of that remains unknown.
Executive producer for Stranger Things, Shawn Levy, talked about the rumors regarding the complaint to a news outlet.
"I've read a bunch of stories, and they've ranged from wildly inaccurate," Levy explained, noting there was "so much noise" around the allegations.
"The truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been [the] bedrock," he added. "At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe.