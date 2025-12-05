David Harbour Confesses He's 'Been Through A Lot' With Millie Bobby Brown — After The Actress' 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against Her 'Stranger Things' Co-star Were Leaked

Harbour began acknowledging everyone loves "Hopper and Eleven," the characters he and Brown play on the show.

"He's missing a daughter and she's missing a father. And I think it's been a dynamic that in the series has been so important and so vital ever since the first season when Hopper left Eggos in the box for her," he shared.

He then went on to detail the relationship he has with Brown, insisting they're "very close."

"We've been through a lot together," he revealed. "We've been doing this show for ten years. I can't even parse out what's me and what's Hopper's overprotectiveness around her. They start to blend in and meld together."