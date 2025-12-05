Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour Confesses He's 'Been Through A Lot' With Millie Bobby Brown — After The Actress' 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against Her 'Stranger Things' Co-star Were Leaked

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

David Harbour confessed he and Millie Bobby Brown are 'very close.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

David Harbour has admitted he's "been through a lot" with Millie Bobby Brown after her "harassment and bullying" claims she made against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harbour opened up about his relationship with Brown when the cast and crew of Stranger Things broke down the billboard scene from the third episode of the final season.

David Harbour Says He and Millie Bobby Brown Have 'Been Through a Lot Together'

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

David Harbour has been working with Millie Bobby Brown on 'Stranger Things' for ten years.

Harbour began acknowledging everyone loves "Hopper and Eleven," the characters he and Brown play on the show.

"He's missing a daughter and she's missing a father. And I think it's been a dynamic that in the series has been so important and so vital ever since the first season when Hopper left Eggos in the box for her," he shared.

He then went on to detail the relationship he has with Brown, insisting they're "very close."

"We've been through a lot together," he revealed. "We've been doing this show for ten years. I can't even parse out what's me and what's Hopper's overprotectiveness around her. They start to blend in and meld together."

Millie Bobby Brown's Alleged Allegations Against David Harbour

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filmed the series finale with a personal representative accompanying her.

In early November, news broke alleging Brown had made the "harassment and bullying" claims against Harbour prior to taping beginning for the fifth season of Stranger Things.

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," a source claimed to a media outlet at the time. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

They detailed Harbour allegedly faced an internal investigation for months, but the outcome was unknown.

The insider also claimed Brown did film the series finale accompanied by a personal representative she had on the set with her.

An Executive Producer of 'Stranger Things' Addresses the Alleged 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

An executive producer of 'Stranger Things' called some of the stories that surfaced about Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour 'wildly inaccurate.'

Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the show, addressed the rumors regarding the complaint to a news outlet.

"I’ve read a bunch of stories and they’ve ranged from wildly inaccurate," he shared, adding there was "so much noise" around the allegations.

"The truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been [the] bedrock," he continued. "At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe.

"So we did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so."

Millie Bobby Brown 'Felt Safe' Around David Harbour

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown said she and David Harbour have a 'closer bond than the rest' of the 'Stranger Things' cast.

In a recent interview, Brown insisted she always felt comfortable working around Harbour amid all of the rumors that have surfaced.

"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," she noted. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long."

Brown added that playing father and daughter makes them have a "closer bond than the rest" due to having some "really intense scenes together."

