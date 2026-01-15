Donald Trump Caught Awkwardly Snubbing Pal RFK Jr. During Cringeworthy Moment On Live TV
Jan. 15 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump awkwardly snubbed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the signing of a bipartisan bill allowing whole and two-percent milk to be served in schools, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cameras were rolling when Trump, 79, summoned "Bobby" from the crowd of people gathered in the Oval Office for the signing of the bill.
While RFK Jr., 71, eagerly emerged from the back of the group at the sound of the president's voice calling his name, the former Independent presidential candidate didn't receive the greeting he was expecting from the Commander-in-Chief.
Trump Snubs Kennedy
"Where's Bobby?" Trump said while seated behind the Resolute Desk.
Kennedy, who was standing behind the president, immediately moved forward while responding, "Right here, Mr. President!"
As the health secretary approached Trump, he patted the president's shoulder and held out his hand for a handshake.
But instead of shaking Kennedy's hand, Trump dismissed the gesture and told Kennedy, "Go ahead, wherever you are."
Uncomfortable laughter broke out in the room – and as Kennedy began to speak, Trump muttered, "We like Bobby."
In an apparent attempt to play off the president's snub, Kennedy resorted to an old trick – he quickly raised his open hand to his head and briefly touched his hair.
Kennedy then pivoted to praising Trump despite the snub seconds earlier.
"I want to echo what Brooke (Rollins) said about finally having a president that sees the alignment between farm prosperity, good food policy and the health of our children," the health secretary said. "These are common sense associations... we finally have a president that is implementing these policies and getting real food to our children."
After Kennedy concluded his speech by vowing the bill supported the "Make America Healthy Agenda," he finally received the handshake he desperately wanted from the president.
Trump Falls Asleep at School Milk Bill Signing
Trump's diss wasn't the only awkward moment caught on camera during the bill's signing.
While Rollins read off a script about whole milk, Trump appeared to close his eyes and doze off. He sat still in his chair with his gaze fixed down towards his desk for several moments before seemingly waking up.
Trump then went on a bizarre rant about the correct spelling of "whole" as he signed the bill into law, reversing a policy from former President Barack Obama's administration which limited schools to fat-free or low-fat milk options.
"It's actually a legal definition, 'whole milk.' And it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem," Trump told reporters.
The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 passed with bipartisan support last fall.
Rollins claimed the bill would address issues from former First Lady Michelle Obama's "short-sighted campaign to ditch whole milk."
While serving as first lady, Michelle launched initiatives aimed at reducing childhood obesity rates and helping families lead healthier lifestyles, beginning with planting the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in 2009, which sparked a national debate on health.