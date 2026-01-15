Donald Trump Caught Awkwardly Snubbing Pal RFK Jr. During Cringeworthy Moment On Live TV

Donald Trump awkwardly snubbed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the signing of a bipartisan bill allowing whole and two-percent milk to be served in schools, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cameras were rolling when Trump, 79, summoned "Bobby" from the crowd of people gathered in the Oval Office for the signing of the bill.

While RFK Jr., 71, eagerly emerged from the back of the group at the sound of the president's voice calling his name, the former Independent presidential candidate didn't receive the greeting he was expecting from the Commander-in-Chief.